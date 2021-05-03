Euro 2020 will start Friday the 11th of June 2021 and will end with a big finale on Sunday the 11th of July 2021. Now, with that knowledge in mind, it is settled that all vacations with the family is off the table in that period of time.

But what else do you need to know about the Euro 2020? Here follows a little overview.

Why is it called Euro 2020 when it’s 2021 now?

The tournament was to be held in the summer of 2020 but due to the pandemic, it was rescheduled to the summer of 2021. UEFA (The Union of European Football Association) decided to still call it Euro 2020.

England are favourites

“Three Lions” are among the bookmaker’s top favourites for the Euro 2020 championship. The average price for England to win the tournament is approximately 5/1. Next in line is France at around 11/2, and then Belgium at approximately 6/1.

There’s nothing new to England being among the favourites. The new thing this time, is that they might actually have the squad to live up to it. Especially the midfield and the attacking players hold a high level. If the defence can keep up with that, this could be England’s tournament.

It is always worth considering betting on the winner of the Euro, but keep in mind that betting should be fun. Never play for more money than you can afford to lose. That’s the number one rule regarding betting.

The groups and the teams

Here we will provide you with an overview of all the 24 teams that are to participate in the Euro 2020 tournament. The teams are divided into six groups:

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey and Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark and Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria and North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden and Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal and Hungary

All the group winners and the runners-up will advance to the round of 16. So will also the best four third-placed teams.

The stadiums

The Euro 2020 championship is to be played in 12 different countries. Here is the list of stadiums:

Wembley Stadium (90.000), London, England

Allianz Arena (75.000), Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico (70.600), Rome, Italy

Olympic Stadium (68.700), Baku, Azerbaijan

Krestovsky Stadium (68.000), Saint Petersburg, Russia

Arena Națională (55.600), Bucharest, Romania

San Mamés (53.300), Bilbao, Spain

Puskás Aréna (67.200), Budapest, Hungary

Johan Cruyff Arena (55.000), Amsterdam, Netherlands

Parken Stadium (38.000), Copenhagen, Denmark

Hampden Park (51.800), Glasgow, Scotland

Aviva Stadium (51.700), Dublin, Ireland

Some of these countries/stadiums might be changed to other locations as the UEFA had proclaimed that no matches will be played without spectators during the Euro 2020. It might be that not all the host cities can live up to this demand due to the country’s corona situation.