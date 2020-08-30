Florida has some truly gorgeous getaways, and there’s so much more to explore beyond Disney World and the Florida Keys. One of the best-kept secrets is the Emerald Coast, which is heralded for its bright turquoise waters and white sands. And yet, it’s just under the radar for most tourists, so you can find a bit of serenity there a lot easier than other, more famous destinations. If you’re thinking of going to Florida soon, and are particularly interested in the Emerald Coast, the following will help you learn more about this most beautiful of destinations.

Shimmering, White Sands

A signature feature of the Emerald Coast is its beaches and the memorable snowy white sands. This is entirely unique to the area and most contend that it is impossible to find anywhere else in the world. It’s so incredibly unique that many historians and geologists have researched the history of the area to figure out why the beaches are so remarkable in color. The answer? The quartz originates from the Appalachian Mountains that flow far beyond the Apalachicola River, which is then deposited throughout the coast. The feature is so unique that the dunes and sea oats nearby in Northwest Florida are actually federally protected lands and can result in hefty fines for anyone walking along the dunes and thus damaging the area.

Foodies are Welcome!

There’s plenty to do at the Emerald Coast. But perhaps one of the best and underrated events is the Destin Seafood Festival, which is also the panhandle’s oldest maritime event. You can learn more here about this event and others, but if you’re a fan of fishing, handicrafts, innovative takes on local cuisine, and want to join in on plenty of festivities, then this is the event to attend. The festival is held in the autumn, and it brings thousands of people to the beaches every year. Chefs come in in droves, and local eateries also share the best of their work making full use of the freshly caught seafood for which the place is known.

More About the Beaches’ Colors

Besides the beautiful white sands, the Emerald Coast gets its specific name in homage to the unique jewel-like shades from the Gulf of Mexico, which stretches as far as the eye can see. The brilliant bluish-green hue comes from the Mississippi River dumping sediment into the Gulf of Mexico, which causes the mouth to collect brown water. Past the connection between the river and the Gulf, the sediment tapers off and leaves beautifully clear waters that are a gorgeous emerald color for which the area is so well known and beloved.

Learn More About Turtles

Sea turtles are a protected species here, and many nature lovers flock to the Emerald Coast to learn more about them. In fact, there are plenty of informative beach walks and events organized by the local visitors’ bureau to educate tourists on these delightful creatures. The walks are led by local sea turtle experts, and you can get a chance to see rare species such as green leatherbacks, or loggerheads while learning about the fragility of their lives given the reality of climate change. You would also get up close and personal looks into turtles and even catch a few laying eggs or see young hatchlings running about on the sand.

The “Luckiest Fishing Village”

The Emerald Coast is also called the “luckiest fishing village,” since even beginner fishing aficionados seem to have good luck at the little enclaves here. There are several city park piers at which you can drop a line and try to reel in a fish – some of the most popular ones in this area are king mackerel, flounder, and even redfish. It’s fairly easy to buy some gear at any one of the local sports shops, and you don’t need a fishing permit to take part. There are also no extra fees that need to be paid to go shipping.

Calm Waters

Given how copacetic the local waters are, it is fairly amenable to water sports such as kayaking. It’s easy to enjoy a peaceful ride here while getting some exercise for both you and the family. You can rent a boat and some paddles and enjoy kayaking on the beautiful sea for a few hours, which is the preferred sport of many of those who visit year-round.

The Emerald Coast is a special place that straddles being both an environmental wonder and a destination wherein tourists can gather to explore the local history and enjoy nature. It’s also a restful place in which many people can enjoy themselves while getting some much-needed relaxation.