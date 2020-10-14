Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Allan Saint-Maximin has signed a new, improved contract with the club which will keep him at St. James’ Park until

2026.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League since he joined the Magpies from Nice in the summer of 2019.

He scored a fine goal, then brilliantly set up Callum Wilson for another, in United’s 3-1 win over Burnley in their last match, while his performances last season saw him nominated for the Premier League EA Sports Player of the Month Award for June.

A former France under-21 international, Saint-Maximin is a firm favourite with the Newcastle United supporters for his thrilling style of play and his work off the pitch, which has seen him lend his support to the Newcastle West End Food Bank.

Saint-Maximin said: “I’ve played for a lot of clubs – Monaco, Nice, in Germany, but Newcastle, I feel like it’s my home. The supporters give me a lot of love, the coach too, and my partners on the pitch.

“Everybody gives me love and when you have this, I feel it’s my home and I hope this stays my home for a long time.

“Every club I’d been before, the fans loved me – but not like the Newcastle fans.

“That’s really important, because for me, you have the football and everything, but you have the human and they give me something different. So if I can give back to the supporters and to the club with a new deal, I’m really happy.”

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce said: “We’re absolutely delighted that he’s committed his future here. We’re delighted to be keeping him – and he’s delighted to be staying.

“I’m sure the supporters will be delighted with the news. He’s had an introduction now to what life in the Premier League is like and with Allan, the world is at his feet. He can go as far as he wants to go, because he’s got the talent to do it.”