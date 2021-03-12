Introduction:-

If you are a dual citizen of the UK/US, it can bring exceptional benefits, like easy access to both countries and work in both countries. But it can also have some implications of tax and investments that you hold or any inheritance like pensions etc. which you receive from U.S. citizens, which have sold a U.K. property, or your income is above $100000.

U.S. citizens are aware of their U.S. tax obligations, but Americans from U.K. living in the U.S. are generally not aware of these taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service (I.R.S.) has clearly shown that Americans living in the U.S. having more than $52000 overdue taxes, I.R.S. will revoke their passports.

I.R.S. is now permitted to request the State Department to stop issuing new passports and renewals of passports marked as a default by sending a notice and a letter to the taxpayer

A taxpayer will receive a letter 6152 and a notification of CP508C, which is the “Notice of Certification of Your Seriously Delinquent Federal Tax Debt to the State Department.” Another “Notice of intent to Request U.S. Department of State Revoke Your Passport” is also issued before referring to the State Department.

Impact of passport revocation rule:-

This decision to revoke passports by sending a letter stops the reissue of existing tickets and issuing new visas. It will mark the attention of tax supervisors. This rule impacts a lot, especially on ex-pats and on the individuals who regularly cross the border of Canada or Mexico for work.

If an individual’s passport is revoked when they are away from the border, then a temporary visa will be issued to them for returning to the U.S.

The I.R.S. passport revocation has been implemented to prevent financial harm to the taxpayers. There is a message that taxpayers who have tax debt have to contact I.R.S. to resolve this problem and avoid their passport revocation.

Also, debtors are given a 30-day response to the notice.

Who is exempted?

The taxpayers who are the victim of the bankruptcy, or any identity theft or any type of hardships that they are not eligible to pay the tax default, won’t have passports revoked. There is no letter sent to those people.

Other people who are not included in the case are those living in a federal disaster area and are in the process of negotiation to I.R.S.

The taxpayers who have noticed passport revocation and have plans to travel abroad can contact the government and request tax exemption. It can also happen that a person is returning to the U.S., and when he reaches the border, he finds out that his passport is canceled, and it can only be settled by paying the debt.

Bottom line:-

So in the end, it was found that most of the American prefer to overpay the taxes a whole year and get a refund that shows that they will take a small paycheck every year to home.

This tax collection initiative by I.S.R. took an amid toll on the Covid-19. For dealing with these challenges, the government has announced a set of relief for the people undergoing tax-related issues.