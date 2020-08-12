As the designer bag is now sold out, Buzz Bingo decided to make their own ‘version’ for £1.75!

Buzz Bingo, the UK’s largest bingo operator, has recreated celeb-favourite Lulu Guinness’s famous Bibi bingo bag for a fraction of the price – £1.75 as opposed to the £175 designer version.

The team at Buzz Bingo feel flattered that the designer has chosen a bingo card as inspiration for their latest accessory launch and in a tongue-in-cheek social post this morning, Buzz Bingo said:

“Have you seen the new @lulu_guinness Bibi bag? 😍

Inspired by the nation’s beloved game of bingo, the £175 designer bag even counts Bella Hadid as a fan.

So… we’ve decided to make our own Buzz Bingo version for just £1.75! Maybe we should start selling them in club 🤣

Reckon Bella would swap for our bag if we throw in a game of Breakfast Bingo? 😉”

With the well-known celebrity supermodel spotted wearing the Bibi bag in Milan earlier this year, the British designer last week decided to release a very limited number more, giving fans and fashionistas what they were after – the bag sold out within 24 hours of it going on sale.

The Buzz Bingo Bibi-inspired bag will be available soon, trialling initially at Buzz Bingo Tooting – for 1% of the price tag. Proceeds will go to the NHS, which Buzz Bingo is also supporting through the introduction of NHS Lucky Stars in its Main Event games – a feature that sees 5p from the sale of every paper book and electronic touchpad package donated to the NHS.

Buzz Bingo, the UK’s largest retail Bingo operator, started to reopen clubs across the UK in phases from 6th August, with enhanced safety measures to keep customers and colleagues safe. All Buzz Bingo clubs will be reopen by 27th August.