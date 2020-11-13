CUDDLY toy animals have been adopted by residents at a Saltburn care home as part of National Animal Safety and Protection Month.

A trolley full of toy animals with adoption certificates was taken around to residents living at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Residents chose which animal they wanted and many have since named the cuddly creatures.

Mike Oddy, 56, chose to adopt a pig. He said: “Pigs have always been my favourite animal. They are underestimated and classed as a dirty animal when, in fact, they are extremely intelligent and are very good at sniffing things out.”

Joyce Baxtrum, 89, chose a monkey, which she has since attached to her walking frame, and Joan Blackburn, 87, adopted a baboon as she said “it looks like the one who needs the most love”.

Dorothy Buckingham, 83, chose a polar bear. She said: “I want to give it to my grandson because polar bears are his favourite animal.”

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, came up with the cuddly top adoption activity to raise awareness of National Animal Safety and Protection Month.

She said: “I decided to offer residents cuddly animals to adopt as I felt it would give them all something to love and hug during this period of lockdown.

“I made adoption certificates so all the residents could choose their favourite animal to adopt and keep it safe. I travelled round the home with the trolley and it was lovely morning with everyone loving their animals.

“It was great coming in the next day to hear residents had named them. Estelle, who is bedridden, had cuddled hers in bed all night and Tucker was still carrying his dog around.”