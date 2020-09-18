Featuring the largest Apple Watch display, fall detection, advanced fitness features, and Family Setup with watchOS 7
Design and Performance
Advanced Fitness Features
Health and Safety
watchOS 7
Family Setup and Optimised Features for the Entire Family
- Apple Watch SE (GPS) starts at £269 and Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) starts at £319.
- Apple Watch SE (GPS) is available to order today from apple.com/uk and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 18, in the US, Puerto Rico, and 27 other countries and regions.
- Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) is available to order today from apple.com/uk and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 18, in the US, Puerto Rico, and 21 other countries and regions. For carrier availability, visit apple.com/uk/watch/cellular.
- New Apple Watch bands are available to order today from apple.com/uk and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 18. Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop in PRODUCT(RED) will be available in late October. Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop are compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and later.
- watchOS 7 will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later on September 16, and requires iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14. Not all features are available on all devices.
- When customers buy directly from Apple, Apple Watch Studio gives them the exclusive opportunity to pick their preferred case and band combination to create a look that is uniquely their own.
- Customers looking for convenient, contactless service are able to find many of the same shopping and support services from apple.com/uk. Customers can chat with an Apple Specialist and get shopping help, choose monthly financing options, trade in eligible devices, and get Genius support and no-contact delivery. In-store pickup is also available. Customers are encouraged to check apple.com/uk/retail for more information on the health and safety measures in place, and the services available at their local store.
- Customers can trade in their eligible device for an Apple Gift Card or credit toward their purchase. If the device is not eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free.4
- Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, starting September 15, 2020. This extended trial is available for a limited time.5
- Customers can extend their limited warranty with AppleCare+ and get accidental damage coverage and 24/7 priority access to technical support.
- Customers who buy Apple Watch directly from Apple can enjoy a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist to help them explore and discover all the amazing things they can do with their Apple Watch.6
- In line with Apple’s commitment to the environment, the Apple Watch SE case is made from 100 percent recycled aluminium. In addition, Apple is removing the AC adapter that could become electronic waste from Apple Watch SE packaging, and helping its Apple Watch manufacturing partners transition to renewable energy.