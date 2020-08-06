Apple, a leading giant within the smartphone market, is planning to introduce new technology to its phones in two years. The feature is yet to be seen on the impressive iPhone series, but interestingly, the technology has already been added by its other fierce competitors within the smartphone market. This is surprising given that Apple and its iPhone series has been the trendsetter for the smartphone market, which helped the company gain popularity among the upper- and middle-class population, thereby helping the company to become the first companies to reach a trillion dollars in valuation.

The tech giant plans to add a periscope lens to future iPhones, according to a trusted Apple analyst, Ming-chi Kup. The addition will allow the phones to zoom in large amounts even up to 5x without the use of bulky yet large optical instruments that are needed to do so to get high-quality pictures. And the feature is expected to boost the company’s shares on the stock market. Apple stocks have seen impressive gains over the past few days, jumping from $384 where it was trading on July 30, to $425 where it currently trades. One can buy apple shares in the UK for around 324 sterling pounds.

The only problem is that other competitor companies like Samsung and Huawei have already integrated the technology, but unfortunately, it’s yet to be seen on the Apple line up.

Periscope lenses don’t use the typically large lenses that are needed to achieve more zoom within traditional cameras. Instead, they utilize mirrors and prisms that reflect light around the device. This helps them use space within the smartphone without adding bulk to the phone.

The Zooming Competition

Demonstrations using phones that have already implemented the technology show that the phone can produce impressive zoom without degrading the quality of the image.

The zoom feature was introduced on the Apple devices when iPhone 7 plus was launched with a 2x zoom lens, and the feature has been kept around for a while since without considerable improvement.

But, its competition has added extra capabilities. For example, the new Samsung flagship phone Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra boasts one of the best cameras on the phone with an impressive zoom that offers photos that are sharp and well detailed even at 30x zoom. The device doesn’t come cheaply though costing as much as $2000 but boasts a 108-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor and a secondary 48-megapixel 10x hybrid zoom lens that can do 100x digital zoom. There is also a third 12-megapixel ultra-wide and ToF sensor on the rear. 100x zoom is quite impressive on paper, but according to tests conducted using the phone, images appear blurry. It might be a selling gimmick; however, we have to say its images at 30x or even 50x are better than any of its competition.

It’s not only Samsung that has impressive zoom capabilities that Apple plans to add to its devices, but Huawei has already added the feature on its phones. Huawei P30 Pro is a trendsetter for the telephoto lens in smart devices featuring one of the best periscope lenses on a smartphone. The device boasts a 40-megapixel primary lens with a secondary 8MP 5x optical zoom the can achieve up to 50x zoom and a 20MP ultra-wide and ToF lens. Zoom of up to 10x is quite dramatic, offering impressive details, but zooming beyond that point offers images without clarity and detail since it only has an 8-megapixel lens.

Apple’s reluctance to add further zooming capabilities on its devices has seen it lag behind some of its fierce competitors within the smartphone market. Instead, the company has taken another route with its latest smartphones offering 0.5x zoom capabilities. The feature is meant to allow individuals to zoom out and get details on pictures that would usually be cropped out. The latest iPhone 11 Pro boasts three lenses, including one for zoom and another one for extra width; unfortunately, the cheaper iPhone 11 doesn’t contain any zoom lens on the device.

Oppo Is Also In The Competition

Judging from its competition, Apple is losing this zooming battle and will have to do more than adding the 2x zoom capabilities. A company like Samsung, even on its other devices like Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, has a camera that can zoom up to 20x even though the images aren’t that clear. Oppo is another company that is in the race for the best camera with an incredible zoom with its Oppo Reno 3 Pro offering impressive zooming capabilities.