Mostly a chairman is hired given his plausible capabilities. He is a leader, who leads the board while focusing it on strategic matters and is known for setting high governance standards. However, appointing someone with a bad track record and low governance skills is never encouraged or accepted.

The month of June this year has witnessed such a practice. Brian Mattingley, the person with a bad track record of causing a loss of nearly to lose up to £100million in the football index incident, has been appointed as the new chairman of gaming software giant Playtech.

According to the official announcement, Mattingley will leave his position as Chairman of 888 Holdings where he served for nearly 5 years, and will become the chairman of Playtech company. Mattingley will replace Claire Milne, the one who has served as the Interim Chairman of the company since May 2020. How can Playtech, the world’s largest supplier of online gaming and sports betting software make such a big mistake?

What is the Football index?

The Jersey-based company styled itself as a “stock market of football”.This market of the Football Index crashed in March 2021 when the company decided to slash the maximum dividends. But this was not something out of nowhere. Although the idea of the Football Index was quite interesting and got popular, it was not something credible and reliable, to begin with. Punters panicked with the immediate decision of the Football Index management, and the whole business turned to ashes. Proving it to be the biggest failure in UK gambling history.

When Brain Mattingley was appointed as the non-executive chairman of Football Index, he made some huge statements, trying to create hype. Which made his role as a leader doubted. The football index model created by the heads was unsustainable wrong with faulty policies. Making him and many other lead roles of the company responsible for the catastrophic loss. Moreover, Brian was earlier criticized by a lot of people for bagging a staggering remuneration of £338,000 from the sports company that he was a strong part of.

Addressing The Ambiguity

Now, the question here arises that should he be trusted now with a huge management role in another big gambling company? Why is the Playtech company turning a blind eye towards his gloomy career record? Or Is the developing company already doubting its sustainability? Enough to risk it by hiring him as his chairman.

The fact that some influential leaders support the appointment of Mattingley into a powerful; place makes one wonder if there are any shady deals behind closed doors. What if Playtech became the second Football index under the leadership of Brian Mattingley? Who will be responsible for another huge economic loss? Are we ready for another disaster in the history of the gambling world?

Playtech, a well-known software developing gambling company, must rethink its decision as winning the trust of the masses by maintaining a good reputation is imperative to excel in the gambling world.