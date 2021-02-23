When we talk about the search rank of a site, we’re not just talking about one number. Search ranking is different for every keyword out there. Since literally any combination of letters, numbers, and symbols can be a search query, there are infinite combinations and infinite possibilities. That’s not something one person can conceivably monitor.

Of course, no sane marketer is going to check all of that. What we do is come up with a list of our most relevant keywords and key phrases, search queries where we want to appear. It doesn’t matter if your site shows up when someone types “haf;ewkl;jasdf” into Google; that’s not a useful query and it’s not going to lead to a customer. But something like “new red shoes” would lead to your shoe store, and that’s a valuable search. On that issue check out SERPreme Google rank checker.

If you’re tracking your rank, you’re tracking it across a handful of different keywords, maybe a few dozen, maybe a hundred. It depends on how many keywords you want to track, how many you think will be relevant, and how many can be useful to you. Coming up with this list is one thing, but it’s not something I’m going to talk about today. Besides; we’ve written about it before.

When you have a list of 100 different keywords and you want to know where you rank for them now, versus where you ranked for them a month ago or a year ago, it’s a lot of work. You need to run 100 different Google searches, find your website and which pages are ranking, save the data with dates correlated to it, and graph the results, over and over and over. It’s a ton of work and can practically be a full time job on its own.

That’s why there are a whole lot of different services and tools out there that will check your rank for you. Some of them will only check it now, while others will save historical data. Some are free, some are not. My goal with writing this post is to provide you with a list of free rank tracking tools (and their limitations).