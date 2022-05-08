Connecting the global community of AoV in meaningful ways and with valuable rewards

25th April, 2022: Arena of Valor (AoV), the hit 5v5 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) experience, is gearing up for an exciting May with the impending 5v5 Fest and a new version update. Players can ready themselves for even more content, including the arrival of exciting in-game events, a thrilling collaboration with a major anime IP, the new hero Yan, and a brand new season.

The 5v5 Fest, happening from April 26 to May 31, is the Arena of Valor Friends Fest for the global community and revolves around the overarching “Let’s High Five!” theme. Through this theme, we want to convey positive emotions to players, encouraging them to team up to enjoy all of the fun in the AoV Friends Fest, and reward them with even more bonuses.

Watch the 5v5 Fest Trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=YVPpbnhbSP0

From May 1 to 3, there will be several exclusive and time-limited in-game events[1] for even more players to join in the festivities. Star Protection[1] will ensure that players will not lose a star even if they suffer a loss in ranking mode, so you can keep on fighting to make it to the top, while Team Skin Sharing[1] will allow players to share their skins with teammates after matches to share the joy of seeing different heroes in different guises.

The 5v5 Fest Lucky Box[1] event will be ongoing as well from May 1 to 5, gifting AoV players the opportunity to obtain up to five different heroes of their choosing just by teaming up with others during the 5v5 Fest. All you have to do is add your selected heroes to the prize pool, team up and play games to earn wish tokens, and exchange those to obtain a random hero from the prize pool, it’s that easy!

The beginning of the 5v5 Fest on April 26 will mark the debut of a new hero, Yan, the talented painter of the Dragon Kingdom. As a tough warrior that is both quick and nimble on the battlefield, Yan can be inspired by his ultimate ability and enhance all of his skills. We encourage players to find more creative ways to use this new hero, helping Yan to overcome his creative blocks in the battles.

In addition, the latest version update of AoV will also be arriving on April 26, with key updates to the following: Moment Post Comment function and Spectate System.

Arena of Valor is available to download for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

[1]Final event details will be provided. The final interpretation right is reserved by Proxima Beta Pte. Ltd. may, in its sole discretion, change, modify, add, or remove portions of the events from time to time.