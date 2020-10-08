The ARMENIA International Music Festival was established in 2017 at the initiation of Sergey Smbatyan, the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, and Konstantin Ishkhanov, the President of the European Foundation for Support of Culture.

Since its inception the festival has proved a ground-breaking success, quickly establishing itself as a highly-reputable, celebrated and eagerly-anticipated annual event. The festival regularly features many world-renowned artists , delivering high quality performances many music lovers might not otherwise have opportunity to experience.

Throughout the course of the “ARMENIA” International Music Festival special attention is given to promoting talented upcoming musicians, helping them to develop their careers through large-scale performances and in partnership with internationally distinguished soloists

This year the ARMENIA International Music Festival was held in Yerevan from 24–28 September, offering lovers of classical music five concerts throughout the festival performed in the concert hall of the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex.

Acclaimed artists Stella Chen (violin), Denis Kozhukhin (piano), Freddy Kempf (piano), Zia Hyunsu (violin), Andrey Gugnin (piano), Narek Hakhnazaryan (cello) and Andreas Ottensamer (clarinet) have performed with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductors Dmitry Yablonsky and Marius Stravinsky and featuring works by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Józef Hofmann, Pablo Sarasate, Ernest Chausson, Sergei Prokofiev and Alexey Shor.

The festival was organised by the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) and the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (ASSO) in collaboration with the Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex and the Classical Armenia Cultural NGO.

The festival concerts was held in strict adherence to public health guidelines, and was live-streamed (http://armeniafest.am) to guarantee their availability to both local and foreign audiences.

The Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the ASSO, Sergey Smbatyan, welcomed attendants to the Armenia International Music Festival 2020 and has expressed gratitude for the festival taking place despite the difficulties facing large-scale events at this time.

“Just like every year, Armenia hosted internationally renowned conductors and performers who, together with the ASSO delivered live music that has become so indispensible to us these days.”- Sergey Smbatyan.

Konstantin Ishkhanov, the President of the EUFSC added that “…this year many festivals have already been cancelled due to COVID-19. However, despite these challenges and set-backs in the classical music world, all of which are real and devastating, the disruptions caused by the pandemic have also triggered widespread creativity, not least amongst the organisers of this festival.”