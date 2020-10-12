Unique ‘Dream Tourism’ service teaches people how to dream of being on holiday anywhere in the world

The words ‘dream holiday’ are about to take on a new – and very literal – meaning with the launch of a unique service from Love Home Swap. Teaching people how to dream of being on a home-swapping* holiday, the service promises to transform the world’s dreaming patterns!

The notion of dream tourism might seem like something out of a science fiction film, but this new frontier in ‘travel’ is very real. Using scientifically-proven techniques known as dream incubation and lucid dreaming**, dream tourists are able to choose what they dream about – or in this case, where they dream about. And in the current climate where international travel isn’t as easy as it used to be, holidaying while asleep might be just the ticket.

So how does it work? Love Home Swap partnered with dream incubation expert Charlie Morley to create a Dream Passport: a free ‘how to’ manual that provides all the dream incubation and lucid dreaming techniques a person needs to become the architects of their dreams. These include:

– Studying images of Love Home Swap properties and destinations before bed.

– Writing out in detail what their dream holiday would include. For example: “Tonight I dream of being in the Love Home Swap Luxury Tropical Island Villa in Bali. The dream is vivid and hyper realistic. I can smell the sea from the balcony and hear the waves below.”

– Drawing pictures of themselves in their dream holiday destination.

– Creating short affirmations that encapsulate their desire to dream about a chosen holiday and home swapping property. For example: “Tonight I dream of living in the Tropical Island Villa in Bali. In my dreams tonight I am in the Tropical Island Villa in Bali.”

The more that people practice the techniques set out in the Dream Passport written by Charlie Morley, the higher the likelihood that they will embark on a dream holiday when they lie down and enter the land of nod.

Dream expert Charlie Morley commented on this new way of holidaying: “Dream incubation is a real thing. It has been studied by sleep researchers since the 1970s and is surprisingly easy to do. Combining visualisation, affirmations and pre-sleep hypnotic suggestion, most people will be able to influence the content of their dreams within a few nights of practice and essentially choose what they want to dream about. This dream holidays project uses exactly the same techniques to allow people to dream of being on a home-swapping holiday, something which in these crazy lockdown times might be very appealing!”

Celia Pronto, MD of Love Home Swap adds, “In the world we live in right now we’re not all able to head on our dream holidays so easily. And for those who are lucky enough to get away, there is evidence that anticipating a holiday before you go can make the trip even more enjoyable. So, we thought: what better time to launch dream tourism? A completely new way to travel by tapping into dreams. Dream home-swapping holidays are 100% coronavirus proof, quarantine exempt, the perfect way to get hyped about an actual home-swapping holiday and are absolutely free!”

To download the Love Home Swap ‘Dream Passport’ visit here: https://www.lovehomeswap.com/blog/latest-news/dream-up-your-ideal-holiday-with-love-home-swaps-dream-passport