Youngsters are being invited to leave a lasting footprint of their journey through lockdown and the fight against Coronavirus, through an art project run by a North East business.

Charles Clinkard wants parents and guardians to draw around their children’s feet and get them to decorate and fill in the footprint with a special memory of what the last six months have meant to them.

They can then be sent in via email or by sharing the designs on social media. Charles Clinkard will choose its favourite entry and the creator will win free shoes for a year.

Managing director of the national footwear chain, Charles Clinkard, said: “While children may have taken fewer steps than usual to the places they normally go – to school, sports fields or to see relatives – the ones they did take will remain with them for a long time.

“They may remember going for family walks, playing in the garden, the steps of Captain Tom or standing in the street clapping. We want to capture that and create an artwork out of the entries.

“As a shoe retailer using the outline of children’s feet seems a very fitting way for us to mark such a momentous event in their lives.

“Although it is time to think about ‘back to school’ it is still rather different than before.

“All of our stores are ready to measure children’s feet – with all the necessary precautions in place – but parents are also able to download a guide from our website.”

For a chance to win the free shoes for a year for your child (equivalent to eight pairs of shoes) send your entries to hello@clinkard.co.uk or tag Charles Clinkard on social media using #ClinkardCreations. Entries will close on Monday, August 31.