Artificial grass donated by a North East flooring company can now be seen across the world in a new television programme.

The Little Worship Company initially approached Flooring Superstore with a view to buying some grass to use as part of the studio for their new series which began airing on YouTube in December.

But when bosses discovered more about the series, a storytelling programme aimed at children from 0-7, they donated the grass free of charge.

Filming of the ‘Bible Time’ series, which is resulting in 36 short stories being told in a Jackanory-style, took place in November, with the episodes now being made available on The Little Worship Company’s YouTube channel. A DVD is also going to be available via Amazon, and there are plans to offer it for streaming via Amazon and Netflix.

Series Producer and Presenter Joe Watson runs The Little Worship Company and is part of the production company behind it, Wonderborn Studios.

She said: “Our faith-based television programmes are watched by children and families across the world and the aim is to help young people discover more about religion in a fun and engaging way.

“For our new storytelling series, we have a studio which creates the outside world inside. So, for example, the walls will look like sky, there will be hot air balloons in the windows and for the floor we needed something which looks like fresh cut grass.

“When we discovered Flooring Superstore was a family-run company it perfectly fit with our own values so we approached them to buy some artificial grass.

“We were therefore delighted and very touched when they offered to donate an even higher quality cut of artificial grass free of charge. It enabled us to stay within our very tight budget for the series.”

Chris Barber, Flooring Superstore Retail Operations Manager, said: “When we heard the programme was aimed at educating children, we were only too happy to support The Little Worship Company.

“We’re seeing a growing trend in artificial grass for people’s gardens, but this is very different, and we are delighted to see it now on a programme on YouTube!”

Flooring Superstore is one of three brands owned by North-East based Connection Flooring, the others being Grass Direct and Direct Wood Flooring. There are now 17 Flooring Superstores across the UK, with more openings planned in 2020.