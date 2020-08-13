Reviving a classic look for the 2020-21 away kit, AS Roma’s new second shirt is predominantly ivory in color. This is reminiscent of the countless iconic monuments that give the Italian capital its distinctive appearance and unmatched beauty.

The shirt is highlighted by a polo collar and a two-button closure. The arrangement of the collar colors (dark red with yellow and red border details) brings to mind the club’s away shirts from the early 1980s — a golden era for the club.

“Everyone remembers those away kits, with the yellow and red collars,” says midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. “The influence of those designs is clear to see in this new kit, one I think will quickly find its way into the hearts of the fans.”

The iconic Lupetto badge, designed by the late Piero Gratton, is featured on the chest, this time in black — a modern take on the club’s kits from the late 1970s, which displayed the badge in its usual yellow and red circular frame.

Complementing the new shirt, the away shorts are also dark red. On the right thigh, the Lupetto is presented in white, another call-back to the 1980s. Ivory socks with yellow and red detailing complete the outfit.

The new 2020-21 AS Roma away kit will be available July 29 on nike.com and asromastore.com.