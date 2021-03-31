As ambitious plans for the transformation of North Shields, including the Fish Quay, are given final approval by cabinet, North East real estate experts at RA Jackson & Son are already seeing increasing demand for commercial properties in the area. Here they share their view on what the master plan will mean for the local community and the wider coastal region.

The Ambition for North Shields master plan will aim to create a vibrant town centre destination, combining living, working and retail space with easy connectivity to the increasingly popular Fish Quay. Included in the plan are housing developments at Northumberland Square, the redevelopment of Unicorn House and the restoration of the Wooden Dolly statue. This is in addition to a successful funding bid for the North Shields Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) project from Historic England to revitalise Howard Street and Northumberland Square.

Richard Fenwick, Partner at RA Jackson, commented “We’re delighted to see the approval of the master plan which will accelerate the re-imagining of North Shields into an increasingly desirable destination to live, work and play. RA Jackson & Son have proudly operated in North Shields for nearly 200 years and support the recent transformation of the area. We have been delighted to welcome some new and dynamic businesses and entrepreneurs who have chosen to locate here.”

RA Jackson & Son manage many commercial properties in the local area which accommodate tenants who are making such a positive contribution to our community, including a war veteran who has recently opened a café, Operation Veteran in North Shields to support fellow veterans with a place to meet and re-train, Request a Guest offering creative prints and invitations for every occasion in Whitley Bay, and the newly refurbished award winning kebabs and pizzas at Elder and Wolf on Whitley Road.

Fellow Partner at RA Jackson & Son, James Barlow, adds “We’ve been seeing an increased demand for residential and commercial property in North Shields, including the Fish Quay, as buyers and prospective tenants look beyond the more traditional hot spots of Whitley Bay and Tynemouth for a coastal lifestyle, surrounded by plentiful amenities.”

He adds, “across all of our commercial and residential properties, both for sale and rent, we are witnessing a coastal boom with Zoopla documenting the larger North Shields area increasing by 16.82% and Whitley Bay increasing by 13.81% over the past 5 years. I believe North Shields and the wider coastal region has some of the highest potential to attract everyone from first-time buyers, families, retirees to independent businesses who will all benefit from the enhanced connectivity and quality premises together with a bustling riverside and coastal community.”

RA Jackson & Son is one of the oldest companies in North Tyneside, having been established in 1830 by Thomas Jackson Snr. The company, which originally traded as a Tailors business before becoming a firm of Chartered Surveyors and Property Management Agents, is located on Northumberland Square. Chartered Surveyors Richard Fenwick and James Barlow, who acquired the partnership in 2017 from Peter Jackson, the great great grandson of Thomas Jackson Snr, consider the company to be well placed as North Shields and the surrounding area continues to be a popular destination for both new residents and businesses alike.

