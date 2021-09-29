North East tech giant Aspire Technology Solutions have opened a new office at Fusion Hive, Teesside. The Fusion Hive business and innovation centre, located on Stockton’s Northshore has been built specifically as a hub for growing digital and technology companies.

Aspire’s expansion into Teesside follows hot on the heels of the company’s plans to open a new HQ at the Pipewell Quay development, located on the site of the former Baja Beach Club on Gateshead Quays. The new offices will enable the company to expand within the North East and increase their workforce in the process. The company have plans to create over 150 new local jobs as part of their growth projections.

Aspire, who are one of the fastest-growing business communications and Cloud services providers in the UK, were named as North East Company of the Year at the North East Business Awards, 2020.

The business was launched 14 years ago by Chris Fraser and Nigel Begg and now employs more than 180 people. Today, the company has set ambitious plans for improving digital innovation across the North East.

Aspire launched their own full fibre North East network in 2018 after investing millions in local infrastructure. Known as Ultrafast Dedicated Connectivity (UDC), they offer North East businesses internet connectivity of up to 100 gigabits per second, some of the fastest speeds and one of the most reliable services available in the UK.

The growing company have just recently announced their appointment by Newcastle City Council to deliver a next-generation full fibre network serving hundreds of public sector sites across the region. The infrastructure built by Aspire will enable many offshoot connections to be built right across the North East, making it easier for suppliers to offer cost effective fibre broadband to the wider community.

One of the most recent locations to benefit from Aspire’s ultrafast connectivity solutions is the iconic Steel House at Teesworks. The building is currently being redeveloped to become the new base for the full transformation of the 4,500-acre Teesworks site, the UK’s biggest Freeport, which will help lead the way in clean growth technologies, renewables and advanced manufacturing.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Digital connectivity is at the heart of our long-term plans to grow our economy in response to coronavirus. Having widely available, high-speed, affordable and reliable connectivity will help our businesses to go further faster, and we’ve seen how vital this is during the pandemic. Aspire have already made great progress towards improving digital innovation across the region. I’m delighted to welcome them to Steel House and the region.”

Justin Godfrey, sales manager at Aspire said, “At Aspire we are dedicated to delivering technology like no other. We have ambitious plans to improve the connectivity and cloud performance available to North East businesses. Our new office based in the technology hub of Teesside is perfectly geared to help us deliver our plans, we are really excited about the move.”