Silverstone Building Consultancy has announced the appointment of Paul Wharton as associate director at its Newcastle office.

He previously worked at Hollis Global for eight years and is part of Silverstone’s long-term, people-growth strategy.

Paul’s appointment follows the strengthening of the senior management team with the internal promotion of Philip Bone to director and Jack Margerrison has also stepped up to senior surveyor in its Leeds office.

Silverstone Building Consultancy, is a specialist firm of chartered building surveyors and project managers, with offices in Newcastle and Leeds. It currently employs 14 staff.

Paul, said: “The opportunity to work at Silverstone Building Consultancy was too good to miss. There is a great energy and a real can-do spirit. The team are all confident and ambitious but at the same time recognise that success is only truly possible through a strong team culture. That makes it the perfect platform for the stage I am at in my career. The great thing for me is that I get to work hands-on with colleagues in the Silverstone team and our clients, building relationships and providing solutions to the challenges they face.”

Richard Farrey, director at Silverstone Building Consultancy, said: “Paul brings a strong spectrum of skills and has worked within the public sector, an area we are increasingly focussing on. When recruiting, we give equal weight to the value a person brings in terms of skills and aptitude and to what we perceive is their ability to operate seamlessly within a team environment. Paul is in that mould and we look forward to him providing clients with the very best of advice and playing an important role in helping to take Silverstone to the next stage in its development.”