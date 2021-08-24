Aston Martin reveals a new and improved configurator, significantly elevating the luxury brand’s online digital experience

Next-generation vehicle configuration solution powered by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine and NVIDIA RTX on Google Cloud

22MY updates debuted in the new configurator include more power for DB11, and enhanced interior and exterior styling options across the range

21 July 2021 – Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin has launched an all-new configurator, designed to elevate the luxury brand’s online digital experience for customers, fans and dealer partners.

A key component of the brand’s transformation plan “Project Horizon” is the rejuvenation of the customer journey, and the new configurator is an important part of that process.

Aston Martin appreciates the value and the luxury of time, so the new configurator simplifies the specification process, allowing customers to intuitively create their most desired Aston Martin. New technologies have enabled the brand to remove the mundane and replace it with a pleasurable experience that offers greater flexibility and a level of convenience that is hugely valuable. For customers who wish to create a unique Aston Martin, the configurator also offers a full suite of personalisation, which includes unique options and an extensive selection of paints, leathers and alcantaras.

Offering immersive 3D Ultra High Definition environments, the Aston Martin configurator provides customers with the ability to zoom in on the fine details of the car, which can then be viewed in a cinematic video that clearly shows the full exterior and interior specification chosen. A choice of beautiful backdrops, from a studio environment to real locations helps customers visualise their perfect car. This new, streamlined customer journey can even pick up the exact specification of a car that a customer has seen in an advertisement, recreating the exact look of the selected car.

The configurator is designed to engage, excite and enable the brand’s customers, wherever they are in the purchase journey. At any point in the online process they will be able to switch to personal interaction and schedule an online session with their local dealer who can assist with their configuration. Customers and fans can download a personalised brochure of their configuration, share their favourite configurations to social media and also choose to book a test drive at any point in the process.

Developed in partnership with the digitalization experts MHP, the all-new configurator offers a highly personalised and visual experience, providing the ability to explore all options and custom features at an unprecedented level of detail and in real-time.

Based on MHP’s Elastic Content Platform, the configurator is a next-generation vehicle configuration solution powered by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine and NVIDIA RTX on Google Cloud. Users can stream content across mobile and other connected devices to take advantage of this cutting-edge experience.

Since the start of the Formula 1® season, the Aston Martin website has seen very high levels of traffic. On race day at the 2021 season opener Bahrain Grand Prix in March, the website saw the highest daily organic traffic to its configurator since the global launch of DBX in 2019. Every time the Aston Martin Vantage, an Official Safety Car of Formula 1® or the DBX, an Official Medical Car of Formula 1® appears on screen, the website sees a spike as fans log-in to configure their own Aston Martin.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers said: “We will go above and beyond to deliver perfection to our customers. The experience of buying an Aston Martin should be as pleasurable as owning one and our new configurator has been created with this in mind. Our customers are very busy people, so it is our job to make the buying process as simple and as enjoyable as possible. This new configurator does that. Like many businesses, a proportion of our customers switched over to online buying during the pandemic, so we have improved this process to allow remote customers to receive the full Aston Martin experience.”

In 2020, the Aston Martin configurator saw over two million sessions and this number is expected to grow for 2021.

MY22 updates revealed in new Aston Martin configurator

Important 22MY updates across the marque’s product line are being revealed for the first time through the launch of the Aston Martin configurator.

Both the coupe and volante variants of the 4.0-litre V8-equipped Aston Martin luxury GT, DB11, now have a new, higher, maximum power output of 535 PS. Peak power is up by a healthy 25 PS (24 bhp, 18 kw), resulting in a new top speed of 192mph, This increased engine power is delivered at higher engine speeds by sustaining torque throughout the engine speed range. Furthermore, DB11 can now be fitted with optional Sports Plus Seats which add extra support to the shoulders, thorax and legs for both the driver and passenger – befitting of a car with this increased power and top speed.

The marque’s flagship Super GT will now be known as the Aston Martin DBS, after dropping the ‘Superleggera’ badge and the V12 DB11, whilst retaining its higher power output and dynamic suspension attributes, has dropped the ‘AMR’ badge. Both of these changes were made to simplify nomenclature across the range and focus the offering to customers.

The 22MY Vantage and DBS are now offered with striking new 21-inch wheel designs, while the marque’s first SUV, the Aston Martin DBX, can be configured with 23-inch wheels, new Sports Plus seats and wireless charging. For added convenience, the inductive charging system is integrated into the Infotainment system, enabling visibility of the device’s charge status within the main vehicle display.

For 22MY, a new series of interior trim environments are introduced to the product line up for the first time and make their debut on the configurator. The ‘Create’, ‘Accelerate’ and ‘Inspire’ environments are available across all Aston Martin cars, offering combinations of materials, colours and features carefully curated by the Aston Martin Design team – each showcasing a different design character to suit a customer’s individual taste. While these environments remove complexity in the customer specification journey, simplifying vehicle configuration by offering defined interior designs, the customer also has the choice to create a truly bespoke character.

The ‘Inspire’ environment is the epitome of luxury, offering a crafted cabin with the very best of material and colour choices. Highlights include the finest semi-aniline leather with exquisitely crafted perforation patterns, seat detailing including broguing and contrast stitching, all culminating in an opulent and luxurious interior. The ‘Inspire’ environment is available with a choice of 38 colours with monotone and duotone colour combinations complimenting the cabin ambience.

Echoing the dynamic nature of Aston Martins, the ‘Accelerate’ environment gives a more assertive character. It will appeal to customers who wish for a more focused interior environment, offering unique sport seats in a combination of leather and Alcantara and featuring contrasting colour highlights. The ‘Accelerate’ environment is available with a choice of up to 10 colours with four complimenting Alcantara colours.

Finally, the ‘Create’ environment offers an unmistakable start to the customer configuration journey. With a focused range of colours and detailing options, this interior offers a distinct visual aesthetic and design character. The ‘Create’ environment is available with a choice of up to 10 colours in both monotone and duotone colour combinations.

The new Aston Martin configurator can be found at configurator.astonmartin.com. Phase one of the configurator is now live, with further enhancements due in the coming months.