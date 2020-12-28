DBX Bowmore Edition captures the essence of two luxury British brands

Exclusive DBX created by brand’s bespoke service: Q by Aston Martin

Limited to 18 Bowmore Editions to be delivered to customers during unique visit to experience Bowmore’s Islay heritage

7 December 2020, Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin’s SUV, the DBX, has been revealed in an exclusive ‘Q by Aston Martin’ specification to celebrate the brand’s innovative partnership with legendary single malt whisky distillery, Bowmore.

The striking Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition has been created by the marque’s personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin, in celebration of the partnership between the two British luxury brands. Just 18 special edition Bowmore DBX’s will be built before they are delivered to customers at a private lifestyle experience in Scotland.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer said: “Aston Martin DBX has provided the perfect canvas for the highest level of Q by Aston Martin customisation. The Aston Martin and Bowmore brands share the same vision of creating timeless beauty and a lasting legacy, loyal to their heritage but also embracing new methods and this is reflected in the DBX Bowmore edition. Strips from the copper whiskey stills are inlayed into the side strakes and Bowmore Tweed accents the interior, Q by Aston Martin has once again created a beautiful, limited edition Aston Martin.”

The Bowmore DBX is enrobed in a striking paint colour, named Bowmore Blue, an existing archive colour which has been brought back exclusively by Q by Aston Martin for this car. Customers will have the option to choose an alternative exterior paint colour should they so wish. Xenon Grey paint, which displays a blue metallic fleck throughout, will be offered as an additional exterior option. Bowmore-branded copper inlays using copper from the original whisky still have been used to accent the side strakes of the DBX, as a nod to the traditions maintained by the company.

Optional black brake calipers provide a subtlety to the smoked wheels and the overall elegance of the exterior is highlighted by both script and wing Aston Martin badges and Q by Aston Martin fender badges.

Customers can choose either the Obsidian Monotone or Copper Tan Metallic/Obsidian Duotone interior, both choices accented throughout by flashes of Bowmore Tweed, reflecting the company’s Islay ancestry. Created by the world-renowned Islay Woollen Mill, which was first established in 1883, the subtle and sophisticated design, incorporates copper and blue inspired by the island’s terroir and lochs, making it inherently unique to Bowmore and its island home.

In addition, the interior holds many Q by Aston Martin design details such as polished copper cupholders, and sill plaques, made of recycled copper from the original Bowmore still. The gloss black centre console trim inlay features bespoke hand-laid, copper foil detailing. Each car comes with a selection of specially designed Q by Aston Martin accessories such as a Bowmore tweed picnic blanket and leather holdall.

Launched in 2019, DBX celebrates the Aston Martin design language in a new form. With a unique body architecture engineered just for DBX, the design and proportions reflect unmistakable style. The 5-seater SUV provides a world of luxury, and features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, tuned to deliver 550PS and 700Nm of torque, providing the exhilaration of a modern GT. While it’s not a traditional Aston Martin sports car, the DBX is everything an Aston Martin should be: beautiful, hand-built and technologically-advanced.

Each of the 18 Bowmore DBX owners will be invited to an exclusive Aston Martin Art of Living experience in Scotland. Guests will travel to Edinburgh where they will be presented with their own special edition DBX, before embarking on a 170-mile road trip through the spectacular Scottish countryside, taking in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park before driving onto the ferry bound for Islay.

Alongside a trip to Islay Woollen Mill and fine-dining throughout their three-night stay, owners will be treated to a private tour of the Bowmore Distillery. During this very special tour they will have the opportunity to hand-fill their own bottle of a 39 year-old, specially selected Bowmore straight from the cask. They will also be given exclusive access to the No 1 Vaults the oldest maturation warehouse in the world which has played host to a number of VIP’s over the years, including members of the Royal Family.

Aston Martin’s unique partnership with Bowmore has already created ‘Black Bowmore DB5 1964’, bringing together an exceptional single malt and a genuine piston from the legendary Aston Martin DB5. As the two iconic brands continue to collaborate, further luxury products and incredible lifestyle experiences will follow.

Francois Bazini, Global Managing Director of Scotch at Beam Suntory, owners of Bowmore, commented: “Our partnership with Aston Martin continues to be an exciting and enthralling collaboration and the unveiling of this special edition Bowmore DBX is another exciting step on our collective journey. We cannot wait to welcome each of the owners of this beautiful car to our distillery on Islay and show them all that Bowmore and our island home have to offer. Although we make entirely different products, our shared values and passion are very much aligned so you can expect more exciting announcements in the future.”

The Q by Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition is on sale globally now and customer deliveries will take place in Q4 2021.