With so many places to travel around the globe, it can seem a bit overwhelming to decide where you may want to visit next.

Your zodiac sign could be the key to finding your ideal destination, as it’s believed an individual’s birth sign can predict which places we may find the most meaningful, powerful and transformative.

Based on the main traits associated with the 12 signs of the zodiac, travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip – has scoured the globe to recommend the ideal destinations to meet all your needs.

Zodiac Sign US Destination Global Destination Aries Los Angeles Ubud, Bali Taurus Miami Buenos Aires, Argentina Gemini Charleston Melbourne, Australia Cancer Honolulu, Hawaii Bangkok, Thailand Leo New York Rome, Italy Virgo San Diego Singapore City, Singapore Libra Portland Reykjavik, Iceland Scorpio Washington DC Paris, France Sagittarius Boulder Auckland, New Zealand Capricorn Chicago Kyoto, Japan Aquarius San Francisco Amsterdam, The Netherlands Pisces Santa Cruz Majorda, India

Aries: March 21st – April 19th

USA destination: Los Angeles

You are a leader, love physical challenges and love individual sports. The ‘City of Angels’ is the ultimate destination hotspot for Aries. With its nearby mountains providing the perfect backdrop and abundance of outdoor activities like yoga, tennis or golf, Aries will never get bored here.

International destination: Ubud, Bali

Whether it is ziplining across cliffs, working up a sweat in a dynamic yoga class or taking a sunrise mountain hike, Ubud offers plenty of exciting sports, giving Aries the chance to take charge if they want to lead a team to victory!

Taurus: April 20th – May 20th

USA destination: Miami

No one understands how to enjoy the Earth’s finest pleasures better than you, Taurus. Miami’s climate provides the perfect environment for exploring beautiful beaches, plants and palm trees on your visit.

International destination: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Known for its vintage boutiques and designer shops, Buenos Aires is not only perfect for those who love fashion — it’s also famous for its botanical gardens and outdoor spaces, so Taurus has the best of both worlds.

Gemini: May 21st – June 20th

USA destination: Charleston

As the sign is dominated by twin constellations, you love meeting people, communication and keeping your brain stimulated. So, Charleston is the ultimate pick for you. With Southern hospitality at its finest, you are guaranteed to make friends on short walks around the town. The city’s varied music and cultural scene means you’ll never get bored.

International destination: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne is known for its friendliness. Whether you’re interested in prestigious art, white, sandy beaches, or trying some of the world’s best coffee, free-spirited Geminis will be sure to get all the culture and chats they need to feel at home.

Cancer: June 21st – July 22nd

USA destination: Honolulu

Hawaii’s capital is the place for you. A coastal town, known for its beaches, diverse plant species, and its fabulous rising cuisine. When not enjoying the local eateries, with friends Cancers can get their artistic fix exploring the largest collection of Hawaiian and Polynesian artifacts in the world.

Leo: July 23rd – August 22nd

USA destination: New York

Leos love the spotlight and tend to light up the dance floor with their warm energy. Broadway is the logical place to start for Leos looking to channel their inner thespian, but the choices are endless. The city’s bright colors, high-end retail and 24-hour culture make it perfect for having fun with friends.

International destination: Rome, Italy

A flamboyant, decadent city, Rome appeals to’ high-end tastes, just like a Leo. Rome is also famous for its operas and theatrical scene, so Leos can attend as many of their favorite performances and shows as their hearts desire.

Virgo: August 23rd – September 22nd

USA destination: San Diego

Your deep sense of humanity makes you one of the most careful signs of the zodiac. As San Diego Zoo stands as the most famous zoo in the U.S, this makes it a great destination for Virgos to spend time with animals. The city is also a leader for cleanliness in the U.S.

International destination: Singapore, Singapore

Singapore is described as a ‘place so clean, even bubblegum is a controlled substance’, appealing to a Virgo’s appreciation of order and cleanliness. Just outside the city, there are plenty of thriving mangroves, tranquil parks, and gardens, for nature-loving Virgos too.

Libra: September 23rd – October 22nd

USA destination: Portland

The most balanced sign in the zodiac, Libras value balance, peace, and harmony. Portland goers share one common ground, a love of the outdoors. Day trips to nearby islands and lighthouses are all possible. While the city is also regularly listed as one of the safest in the entire country.

International destination: Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland has been the winner of the most peaceful country since 2008; Reykjavik also has many beautiful mountain walks for those Libras who thrive on fresh air and being outside.

Scorpio: October 23rd – November 21st

USA destination: Washington DC

You’re curious about everything and drawn to the mysterious, with Washington DC being one of the most historic and important cities in the country and world, it’s perfect for your curious nature. The city is named after one of the founding fathers and known for its role in building a society based on integrity and honesty.

International destination: Paris, France

The city of love and passion, also perfect for fact-loving Scorpios as it has some of the highest numbers of museums in the world.

Sagittarius: November 22nd – December 21st

USA destination: Boulder

Home to the Museum of Contemporary Art, Boulder lends itself well to any forward-thinking individuals. The city is rife with outdoor adventure being nestled at the base of the Rocky Mountains.

International destination: Auckland, New Zealand

Known for miles of incredible landscapes and hikes, Auckland not only offers Sagittarius’ plenty of freedom but the country itself, is also known for its progressive policy initiatives.

Capricorn: December 22nd – January 19th

USA destination: Chicago

Capricorns are ambitious, driven, and hard-working. They also understand the importance of family, music, and tradition. Capricorns will appreciate Chicago’s music scene, which inspired the fundamentals of many genres, notably that of the Rock ‘n’ Roll legends, The Rolling Stones. Capricorns can take comfort in fact Chicago is also regularly listed as a top family city in the country too.

International destination: Kyoto, Japan

Famed for its Japanese traditions, beautiful surroundings and quality crafts, Kyoto offers many activities to suit Capricorns’ diverse hobbies.

Aquarius: January 20th – February 18th

USA destination: San Francisco

You’re truly a humanitarian who’s constantly seeking all that’s innovative, avant-garde and experimental, so, where better to visit than the ‘Golden Gate City’. San Francisco is an intellectual haven filled with like-minded people with a social conscience, a perfect fit for an Aquarius!

International destination: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam is ahead of the game when it comes to technology, sustainability, and research, with plenty of museums full of cultural artifacts and research to inspire the curious-minded Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19th – March 20th

USA destination: Santa Cruz

Dreamy Pisces, you are an old soul, a spiritual seeker and a romantic. Santa Cruz is the number one destination for you. Large open beaches mean it’s perfect for swimming and surfing. Top this with spiritual communes and meditation centres nearby and it’s hard not to get excited as a Pisces.

International destination: Majorda, India

Goa is known for its wild music festivals, but this Southern coastal area in India has a serene side, with plenty of quiet beaches and spiritual destinations to appeal to every faith.

Ronni Kenoian, Marketing Director at InsureMyTrip commented:

“As more fully vaccinated Americans are looking to venture out into the world, we decided to take a new fun approach to destination recommendations with astrological enthusiasts in mind.

“At InsureMyTrip, we really understand that travelers have very specific preferences when it comes to travel insurance coverage and also the type of trip they take — and if you’re a zodiac fan, you’ll likely get inspiration from this list of exciting destinations around the world.”

