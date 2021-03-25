Newcastle-based MSP transitions to Microsoft Azure public cloud to increase flexibility for customers and support hybrid working

Atlas Cloud, a leading North East-based Managed Service Provider that specialises in enabling secure work from any location, today announces the continued investment in its customer experience as it marks a period of service development and further expansion of its specialist team.

Recent research by Atlas Cloud revealed that 93% of UK employees desire some form of hybrid working when returning to the office post-COVID-19. The company has made it its mission to transform its services to support UK businesses with the tools and resources required to implement an effective hybrid workplace strategy. As a long-established Microsoft partner, Atlas Cloud’s fully or part-managed services using Microsoft Azure public cloud infrastructure support business continuity and manage hosted environments to keep organisations operating even under changing circumstances.

This has led to a series of unique product and service model developments. This notably includes Atlas Cloud’s recent transition to Azure public cloud services to provide ‘on demand’ virtual desktop services, bringing a true pay-per-use service to the popular high compliance IT solution. This move provides enhanced security, more efficient use of power consumption and scalability for customers – which can be paid for based on consumption, rather than a large initial upfront investment.

In addition, Atlas Cloud launched a new IT service designed to help companies adapt to the new hybrid world of work and uptake of personal devices for business. The service lowers the barrier of entry to remote device management and provides proactive IT monitoring to support users with increased security and employee productivity.

This cost-effective solution will manage all existing endpoints within a company’s network such as desktop machines, laptops, servers, virtual servers, enabling them to all run smoothly when there’s no fully-managed service implemented, such as a Desktop-as-a-Solution. Sophisticated proactive monitoring then compliments this to detect potential issues and addresses them before they begin to affect an organisation’s operations.

Atlas Cloud also continues to invest in superior service delivery through team expansion. In addition to the senior appointments of Mick Thompson as Non-Executive Director and Paul Butterworth as Head of Sales announced earlier this year, Atlas Cloud continues to bolster its team at all levels. The company has recently appointed former Nasstar Business Development Manager, Andy Lewis as Sales Manager, as well as creating a new specialist Project Manager role to oversee increasingly complex technical projects.

“The last year has been one of both challenges and opportunities for UK businesses. As a provider of cloud-based services, we’ve been at the forefront of the evolution of the workplace. This has taught us some interesting lessons and, by understanding our customer’s journeys, has encouraged us to change our own course to meet their needs in the short term and beyond,” commented Pete Watson, CEO of Atlas Cloud.

“Atlas Cloud is committed to upholding the highest quality of customer experience and remaining accountable for our service delivery at all times. By continually challenging ourselves on service, investing in a quality team and evolving services, we believe we can help businesses weather the storm for change and create hybrid workplaces with the flexibility that many businesses and employees require today,” Watson added.

The news follows the success of its ‘Moving to a Hybrid Workplace Strategy’ virtual events series. Launched in February, the two events have seen over 225 professionals across the UK come together to share discussions and advice about the future of working, with some of the North East’s seasoned workplace and technology experts.

To register for the next event, please visit https://www.atlascloud.co.uk/event/moving-to-a-hybrid-workplace-part2/.