Companies are increasingly using sponsorships to build their brands. Football clubs are mostly targeted, and it is for a good reason – they attract viewership from different parts of the world, making it easy for the sponsors to target and reach a vast audience.

Atlético Madrid is one of the latest football clubs to receive an extension of its main sponsorship with Plus500 for another season.

What is in for Atlético Madrid and Plus500 in the new sponsorship deal? Let’s dive in to learn more!

Plus500 – Atlético Madrid Extended Sponsorship

Plus500 revealed that it would continue sponsoring Atlético Madrid during the 2021-2022 period. The sponsorship partnership between the Spanish football club and the Israel-based Forex broker dates back to 2015.

The sponsorship deal’s extension comes when Plus500 has signed several other partnerships with several leading football clubs in Europe such as Legia Warsaw of Poland, Switzerland’s BSC Young Boys Football club, Italy’s Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio.

So, what is in for Plus500 in the new sponsorship?

Plus500 is a highly rated platform, and sponsoring successful clubs, Atlético Madrid included, has been beneficial for the brokerage.

Some of the significant benefits that the company will continue to get from the extended sponsorship include:

Considerable brand awareness

Increased brand recognition worldwide

Expansion of the sponsor’s customer base both for new and old markets

Advertising platforms for its products

Promotion of the overall healthy and positive image of the sponsor, especially when it gets linked to the club’s popular activities

During the launch, the Chief Executive officer of Plus500 noted that the extension of the sponsorship deal is attributed to the initial deal’s success, which has given the company the support it needed for international brand recognition.

A Brief Overview of Atlético Madrid

Being among the top successful European clubs, Atlético Madrid has bagged several trophies, including the 2010, 2012, and 2018 UEFA Super Cup, 2009/2010, 2011/2012, and 2017/2018 UEFA Europa League. Atlético Madrid made it to the EUFA Champions League finals in 2013/2014 and the following season, 2015/2016. Additionally, the Spanish football club was ranked among the top three in La Liga.

About Plus500

Plus500 is an online trading platform that targets individuals trading CFDs across borders. With over 2,500 diverse global financial instruments, Plus500 offers an excellent trading platform to individual customers. Its primary financial instruments comprise cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange, ETFs, options, commodities, indices, and equities.

Customers on the platform have access to CFDs trades in over 50 countries, and it is available in more than 32 languages. Such a wide choice of languages and numerous countries makes it accessible for customers in different regions. Additionally, Plus500 is easy to access since it is compatible with most common operating systems, including Surface, Android, IOS, Windows, and various web browsers.

The trading platform is licensed and regulated in several countries, including Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, New Zealand, Israel, Cyprus, Australia, and the United Kingdom. New customers get a free demo account and access to a range of sophisticated risk management tools to leverage exposure. Additionally, the stop losses feature available in the platform is necessary to protect customers’ profits while maintaining the limited capital loss.

Sponsorship in Football Clubs: Why the Growing Demand?

Now that we have seen the specifics of the Plus500 – Atlético Madrid extended sponsorship and what each party is subject to get, let’s look at the subject of football clubs’ sponsorships.

Football clubs are actively looking for sponsors, and the demand for sponsorship deals has grown significantly in recent years. Sponsorship plays a significant role in most sporting events.

Whereas you may be tempted to look only at La Liga and Premier League as just other corporate entities, these groupings have been instrumental in improving football events’ outlook and outcome. For instance, during La Liga and Premier Leagues, sponsorships have contributed to numerous benefits for fans, teams, and clubs in recent years.

In the absence of the sponsorship deals, which are now common among clubs and individual players, football and most clubs would be barely recognizable.

A brief overview of football clubs’ status in the past reveals a sight of an unsafe and uncontrollable crowd, dilapidated stadiums, and substandard football, even for the largest clubs of the time. This state shows the role sponsorships play in giving the clubs branded uniforms and sponsoring their training and development.

Final Thoughts

With the success of the initial sponsorship deal of 2015, the chances are high that the partners will reap big from the extension of the primary sponsorship deal for the 2021-2022 season. As Plus500 enjoys its sponsorship and branding rights, Atlético Madrid will benefit from the brokerage’s capital injection and other merchandise.