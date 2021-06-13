- The app allows customers to discover the benefits of going electric
- EV&me helps you track your journeys and daily mileage
- Compare running costs vs driving an electric or plug-in hybrid Audi
- Book test drives and learn about great finance offers available
- Speak to one of our electric vehicle specialists using the instant chat feature
Audi UK has launched a new version of its EV&me app, which is available to download for free via the Android / Apple stores. The app has been designed to help customers make the switch to a fully electric (BEV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Audi by allowing them to compare useful performance data, charging times, and running costs between models.
The app allows customers to see the cost savings of switching from a petrol or diesel vehicle into an Audi BEV or PHEV by answering just a few simple questions.
Even more accurate cost savings can be discovered by enabling auto-tracking. This feature uses real-time data and once six journeys have been completed the app can calculate the possible savings by switching to a BEV or PHEV.
On top of that, the app is filled with handy guides and articles outlining the many benefits of Audi’s BEV and PHEV model ranges. Customers can watch our easy-guide films, chat live to an EV specialist, locate an Audi Centre, discover live model offers, and even book a test drive.
Andrew Doyle, Director at Audi UK, said: “There are endless benefits to switching to plug-in power and Audi’s new and updated EV&me app now makes them clear for all to see. From an environmental standpoint, switching to electric power is central to Audi’s future but the financial benefits of making the switch can also be reaped by our customers. Making the switch to electric power is easier than ever thanks to the EV&me app; with our experts at your very fingertips we can help guide you through the process and ensure no question is left unanswered.”
What’s new to EV&me:
- All new BEV and PHEV models have been added, including the all-new Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron, and e-tron GT
- The new ‘understanding range behaviour’ tile can be found in the ‘Explore’ tab
- New ‘range & charging calculators’ tile can be found in the ‘Explore’ tab
- The new variant drop-down allows you to switch variants easily e.g. from Q4 35 e-tron to Q4 40 e-tron
- Customers can now subscribe to Audi update via the app, so they can hear about the latest Audi EV news and stories
- You can book a test drive, configure your electric Audi, learn about the great finance offers available, or use the instant chat feature to speak to one of our electric vehicle specialists.
- The New Model tab provides information on charging times and performance figures, so customers can compare models and variants
- Customers can choose which electric Audi they wish to set as their default model, enabling them to track journeys and compare running costs. The default model can be changed easily at any time throughout the app
- Customers can adjust their fuel and electricity costs in the Settings tab, for example, to add their home electricity tariff, for a more realistic running cost comparison