The app allows customers to discover the benefits of going electric

EV&me helps you track your journeys and daily mileage

Compare running costs vs driving an electric or plug-in hybrid Audi

Book test drives and learn about great finance offers available

Speak to one of our electric vehicle specialists using the instant chat feature

Audi UK has launched a new version of its EV&me app, which is available to download for free via the Android / Apple stores. The app has been designed to help customers make the switch to a fully electric (BEV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Audi by allowing them to compare useful performance data, charging times, and running costs between models.

The app allows customers to see the cost savings of switching from a petrol or diesel vehicle into an Audi BEV or PHEV by answering just a few simple questions.

Even more accurate cost savings can be discovered by enabling auto-tracking. This feature uses real-time data and once six journeys have been completed the app can calculate the possible savings by switching to a BEV or PHEV.

On top of that, the app is filled with handy guides and articles outlining the many benefits of Audi’s BEV and PHEV model ranges. Customers can watch our easy-guide films, chat live to an EV specialist, locate an Audi Centre, discover live model offers, and even book a test drive.

Andrew Doyle, Director at Audi UK, said: “There are endless benefits to switching to plug-in power and Audi’s new and updated EV&me app now makes them clear for all to see. From an environmental standpoint, switching to electric power is central to Audi’s future but the financial benefits of making the switch can also be reaped by our customers. Making the switch to electric power is easier than ever thanks to the EV&me app; with our experts at your very fingertips we can help guide you through the process and ensure no question is left unanswered.”

What’s new to EV&me: