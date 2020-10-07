An expanding North East care provider is creating dozens of new jobs on the back of growing demand for its domiciliary care services.

Aurora Care Group operates two residential care homes in the region and also provides specialist staff to a range of industry clients through its consultancy arm.

Having filled around 20 new posts over the last few months, Aurora is now looking to create a further ten new jobs before the end of the year, which would take its total workforce past 150 people.

And having acquired the Langley House Residential Care Home in Horden near Peterlee in 2018 and the Carntyne Residential Care Home in Hexham last year, the Aurora management team is now also looking at further potential care home acquisitions.

Michael Cantwell of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors is working with the firm’s management team on all aspects of the business’s development.

Aurora Care Group, which recently rebranded from its original name of Resolve Care Consultancy, was founded by former nurse Elaine Reay, who has been working in the healthcare sector for more than 30 years.

She moved into the private sector in the mid-1990s and established her own care consultancy 12 years ago to provide bespoke care planning, management and consultancy services.

Elaine Reay says: “We’re obviously in a very challenging period for the care sector, but the systems we’ve put in place and the highly-trained staff we employ has helped to avoid any Covid-19 outbreaks in our care homes so far, we consider ourselves very lucky in this regard as despite this outbreaks can occur.

“Identifying the right calibre of staff and making sure they stay up-to-date with all the latest developments through appropriate training provision is an essential part of being successful in our industry, and we have a member of the management team who is wholly dedicated to ensuring we do just that.

“The impact of the pandemic is enhancing what was an already-growing demand for domiciliary care staff and we’re creating new jobs for the right people as we help to meet this need.

“We’re also continuing to look for acquisition opportunities within the North East which would allow us to retain the hands-on, personal style of management that we provide in our two residential properties and remain as committed as ever to ensuring that our growth does not compromise the quality of care we provide in any way.

“RMT’s advice and support provides us with the financial structures we need to keep moving the business forward, and the confidence we have in them allows us to get on with providing the highest standards of care for our residents and service users.”

Michael Cantwell, head of corporate finance at RMT Accountants, adds: “Elaine and her team set the standard when it comes to both care provision and management of a growing business, and we’re working to support their strategic plans for the next stages of its development.”