An ambitious North East care provider is on the lookout for new care home acquisition opportunities after completing the sale of one of its existing properties.

Aurora Care Group has sold the Langley House Residential Care Home in Horden near Peterlee to an undisclosed buyer.

Aurora acquired Langley House in 2018 and had been looking to build a new accommodation block alongside the existing 26-bed property, but having had its plans delayed by the pandemic, the management team decided to allow a new owner to take on Langley House business instead and to concentrate on growing the business through further regional acquisitions and service developments.

Michael Cantwell of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors and Craig Malarkey at Tilly Bailey & Irvine LLP, who both advised the Aurora Care management team on the original acquisition of Langley House, have advised on its disposal and are continuing to work with the business on all aspects of its future development.

Advice on personnel matters was provided by Michael Dobson of Sapphire HR in Newcastle.

Aurora operates the Carntyne Residential Care Home in Hexham and also provides specialist domiciliary care staff to a growing range of services users across the region.

Having filled around 30 new domiciliary care posts over the last few months, Aurora is now continuing to grow this side of its business, including by providing support before and after residential stays at the Carntyne Care Home wherever required, and is aiming to increase its total workforce to more than 150 people.

The business was founded 13 years ago by former nurse Elaine Reay, who has been working in the healthcare sector for more than 30 years.

She moved into the private sector in the mid-1990s and established her own care consultancy, Resolve Care Consultancy, which rebranded as Aurora Care Consultancy last year and which continues to provide bespoke care planning, management and consultancy services to other care operators.

Elaine Reay says: “Langley House is a high-quality facility with a very strong and stable team running it and in different circumstances, we’d already have been well on with realising our plans for its development, but having met a company that could take the business forward at a time that we couldn’t, we’re happy to give them the opportunity to take them forward instead and so provide security and certainty for the community, staff and residents.

“There have been a lot of changes and challenges in the care sector in recent years, with doubtless more to come, but we have a successful, hands-on formula for running our care homes and know we will be able to replicate it in other locations around the region when the right acquisition opportunities come along.

“The impact of the pandemic has enhanced what was an already-growing demand for domiciliary care staff and we’ve already created dozens of new jobs for highly-trained people by helping to meet this need.

“There’s more potential to realise in this side of the business and we’re continuing to dedicate resources to identifying high calibre, well-trained staff who can fulfil our clients’ needs.

“The support and strategic advice we get from RMT, TBI and Sapphire is absolutely pivotal to our continuing success, and gives us the platform we need to keep developing and improving the services we provide.”

Michael Cantwell, head of corporate finance at RMT Accountants, adds: “Having been involved with the acquisition of Langley House and its subsequent developments, it seems fitting to complete the circle by working on its successful sale.

“Elaine and her team have a clear vision for how they want the business to develop from here and we’re very pleased to be continuing to contribute to its realisation.”

Craig Malarkey, partner in Corporate & Commercial Team at Tilly Bailey & Irvine LLP, says: “The relationship we have with the Aurora team is a great example of how we are able to support our clients in their growth through close working relationships.

“Seeing Langley House leave the group is bittersweet for Elaine, but this opens up opportunities for the group to continue on its progression and we are thrilled to be able to play a part in that.”