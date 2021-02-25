AN EXPANDING North-East charity has been awarded a grant of nearly £300,000 to support young people and tackle the root causes of long-term unemployment.

The North East Autism Society (NEAS) has welcomed the funding from the Youth Futures Foundation, describing it as “a fantastic opportunity to make a lasting difference”.

The money will be used by the charity’s Employment Futures department, which will be working with North-East employers who are seeking to improve their inclusivity, by giving opportunities to autistic and neurodiverse young people.

Employment Futures manager, Derek Groves, pictured below, said: “This will enable us to be even more proactive in our work with young people, and helping them to enter the world of work.”

Derek said the younger generation had been hit hardest by unemployment resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Unemployment amongst under-25s is now accounting for three-fifths of the fall in employment, with an even bigger impact on those with special educational needs.

He explained that the Youth Futures Foundation grant would fund a two-year programme for NEAS to help prevent young people becoming NEET – “Not in Education, Employment, or Training”.

“It gives us a fantastic opportunity to make a lasting difference to the lives of autistic and neurodiverse young people in the North-East,” he added.

NEAS, which was founded 40 years ago, recently announced plans to create around 250 jobs over the next 18 months as demand for its services grows. The charity currently employs 860 people but needs to recruit for a range of roles, particularly carers and teaching assistants.

The Youth Futures Foundation was established to find, fund, support and evaluate programmes which help young people to move into meaningful work.

The Foundation’s Chief Executive, Anna Smee, said: “We are delighted to support the North East Autism Society in their work on youth unemployment.

“Youth Futures Foundation is committed to a society where all young people have equitable access to good quality jobs, by identifying ‘what works’, investing in good practice and initiating new ways of working – to ignite systems change. This partnership will support our ambitions and help to deliver our vision.”