Tees Valley-based charity Daisy Chain Project is celebrating following another successful, autism-friendly firework display on Sunday 7th November.

Thanks to support from Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen the organisation was able to provide a safe, quiet space for autistic children and their families to enjoy the Stockton-on-Tees annual fireworks display from the top floor offices in Cavendish House on Stockton Riverside. The event was also supported by funding from player’s of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Many families with autistic children and adults feel excluded from national celebrations like Bonfire Night events as the crowds and noise can trigger sensory issues. As a result of this, families can feel isolated and lonely.

Neeraj Sharma, CEO at Daisy Chain Project said: “Fireworks night is synonymous with families across the length and breadth of the UK but if you’re a family with neurodivergent children, the large crowds, the noise and lack of quiet space means that the risk of sensory overload is too great.

“On this basis families with autistic children are excluded from seeing the displays from a clear and close vantage point. Once again with the support of Ben Houchen and our trained and dedicated care support team we have been able to cast aside barriers preventing access to the display. Seeing so many happy and smiling faces on the night was phenomenal, my hope is that next year we can support an even greater number of neurodivergent families to access the show in the same safe environment.”

Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, said: “Daisy Chain are a true credit to our area through the incredible work they do in providing support services for those with autism, so I’m delighted once again to be able to provide space for the children and families they support to enjoy Stockton’s fireworks display.

“We have a phenomenal variety of events across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool that should rightly be accessible to all, so it’s great to be able to remove barriers that might prevent those with autism from attending last night’s fireworks display.”

To find out more about Daisy Chain and the services it provides for children, adults and families, visit www.daisychainproject.co.uk