Wilton House care home in Darlington is celebrating after one of its team was shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Sandra Cooper, a domestic at the Wilton Close care home, is in the running for the Ancillary Worker of the Year award at the Great British Care Awards (NE).

Her nomination noted that ‘Sandra is always on the go’ and ‘she always has a smile on her face and will cheer residents up with her sense of humour and demeanour.’ Residents supported Sandra’s nomination with comments including ‘she is lovely’, ‘my room is spotless,’ she makes lovely tea’, she is always flying around and keeping an eye on everyone’ and ‘I love her she is brilliant.’

Steve Massey, operations manager at Popular Care, said: “Sandra is a joy to be around and both her colleagues and the residents speak very highly of her.

“She is a key part of the team at Wilton House and a very worthy recipient of this recognition. We will all be rooting for her in the final.”

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector. The purpose of the awards is to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.