They are the films that changed his life, but this Halloween, Willington film director Dean Midas is calling time on his now famous horror characters, The Rag Dolly & Eve Valentine.

Their five short films to date have had over 140,000 views and had eighteen official selections around the world. A million miles away from Dean’s expected 4,000 views.

The last film in the franchise will be Dolly v Eve: Homecoming and will be released on Friday 22nd October.

Dean said, “I feel that now is the right time to give these two the film send-off they deserve. They have completely changed my life and opened doors that I could have only ever dreamed of”

Dean is also hoping to Premiere the film at the Durham Odeon Luxe.

Killed off, locked up or sail off into the sunset? Fans of the Rag Dolly & Eve Valentine won’t have long to wait for the answer.

