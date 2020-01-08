Triple award winning Film producer Dean Midas Maynard from Willington has today unveiled his new short horror film project Valentine’s Eve and X Factor’s Sam Lavery has joined the cast.
Dean said, “I am over the moon that Sam Lavery has agreed to do a cameo in the film, I can’t thank her team enough.”
Dean has written the script and will produce the film.
Sam Lavery reached the final 7 of the X Factor in 2016, she then performed every night on the 2017 X Factor Live Arena Tour around the UK and Ireland.
In 2019 Sam played the part of Whatsername in Green Days ‘American Idiot’ and toured the UK, Ireland and New Zealand.
Towards the end of 2019, Sam also worked with Capital FM.
Dean, co-produced and acted in 2014’s ‘The Legend of the Chained Oak’. The film won best horror short awards at The Bram Stoker Festival, Portobello Festival and Stoke Your Fires and was shortlisted at numerous other festivals around the world. It has also been shown at numerous Horror Con events around the UK. In October 2019 he released the acclaimed short film, The Rag Dolly Returns.
Valentine’s Eve will be released on Facebook and then on YouTube on February 13th.
