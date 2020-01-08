Triple award winning Film producer Dean Midas Maynard from Willington has today unveiled his new short horror film project Valentine’s Eve and X Factor’s Sam Lavery has joined the cast.

Dean said, “I am over the moon that Sam Lavery has agreed to do a cameo in the film, I can’t thank her team enough.” Dean has written the script and will produce the film.

Sam Lavery reached the final 7 of the X Factor in 2016, she then performed every night on the 2017 X Factor Live Arena Tour around the UK and Ireland.

In 2019 Sam played the part of Whatsername in Green Days ‘American Idiot’ and toured the UK, Ireland and New Zealand. Towards the end of 2019, Sam also worked with Capital FM.