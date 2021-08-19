A leading regional training and certification consultancy is celebrating 40 new contract wins, despite a challenging 12-month period, which saw the construction industry being affected by Covid shutdowns and forced to adopt new working practices.

The award-winning Carney Consultancy, which is a member of the Northern Counties Builders Federation (NCBF) and helps construction clients with quality, safety, health and environmental (QSHE) training and consultancy, has secured its 40 new consultancy customers mainly from business-to-business recommendations.

The consultancy, which offers NVQ’s, accreditations and vital individual certifications was forced to halt its training operations amidst the lockdown and then had to re-engineer the way training was delivered to continue to meet demand, whilst keeping all staff and clients safe during the various announced lockdowns.

In fact, the consultancy offered Covid-19 safety documentation free of charge for anyone to use throughout the pandemic.

Angela Carney, managing director of Carney Consultancy says: “The construction industry was hugely affected by Covid as home working was simply not an option for most of the workforce.

“Like all training providers, our training service was halted and then had to be adapted to follow Covid guidelines. Despite running courses at 50% occupancy, we worked alongside our clients to ensure that certificates didn’t expire, and they were updated with CITB guidance so that no one lost out on their qualifications due to the restrictions.

“We are delighted to have gained our new work through recommendation, something we put down to our continued commitment to our clients.”

In the wake of this business growth, Carney Consultancy has also recruited a new health and safety consultant to further support its client base. Jamie Clark joined the company in May.

Jamie, who has a passion for health and safety, will be trained in the ‘Carney way’ so that he can offer the level of service that the consultancy’s clients have come to appreciate.

There are also plans to take on another health and safety consultant this year, so that Carney Consultancy can continue to grow without compromising on its service delivery.