Being walked in on during sex is the most embarrassing situation of all

But nearly one in five Brits have learnt first-hand that three’s a crowd

One in 10 Brits consider themselves immune to embarrassment

Being walked in on during any sexual activity has been named as the most embarrassing situation possible, according to a new survey of Brits’ top embarrassing moments.

The research commissioned by Paddy Power Games, asked respondents which scenarios they would find most embarrassing, with 41%stating that having an unexpected visitor during sex would be amongst the most uncomfortable experiences imaginable.

But despite two in five Brits being keen to avoid bad luck in the bedroom, almost a fifth (18%) admitted to suffering that exact scenario themselves.

Farting in public is deemed the second most embarrassing moment (19%), with as many as a third of respondents admitting to being caught letting rip (34%). And one in six (16%) say that the door opening whilst being on the toilet on a train would be one of their top embarrassing moments.

Mistakenly suggesting a woman is pregnant (13%) is another moment Brits are keen to avoid.

2,053 UK adults were surveyed between 25th February and 28th February 2022.

Top five most embarrassing moments:

Rank Embarrassing Moment Proportion of Brits ranking the situation in their top three most embarrassing 1 Being walked in on during any sexual activity 41% 2 Farting in public 19% 3 The toilet door on the train accidentally opening whilst you are on the toilet 16% 4 Tripping/falling over in public 14% 5 Complimenting a woman on her pregnancy, only to find out she is not pregnant 13%

Two of the five most mortifying experiences also rank amongst the most suffered. As well as public flatulence, as many as 54% of respondents say they’ve tripped in public – more than any other embarrassing moment.

Most commonly suffered embarrassing situations:

Rank Embarrassing Moment % 1 Tripping/falling over in public 54% 2 Mishearing something someone says and replying with an answer that makes no sense 39% 3 Farting in public 34% 4 Mistaking someone for someone else in public 30% 5 Being splashed with water by a car when walking 30%

However, almost one in 10 people believe they are immune to embarrassment, with men (11%) more likely than women (7%) to avoid feeling awkward.

Instead of changing the past, many Brits now embrace their darkest moments, with one in five (21%) stating they now enjoy recounting their embarrassing situation as it makes for a great story.

But some Brits couldn’t shake their past if they tried as they now have a nickname for life because of their unfortunate moment. Londoners are particularly unforgiving, with 16% saying their friends and family have given them a nickname – double that of people from the Midlands (8%).

A spokesperson for Paddy Power Games said: “Brits have suffered plenty of embarrassing moments over the years, and I’m not just talking about all those times they scored nil points in Eurovision.

“If you do suffer an embarrassing moment, such as public flatulence or an uninvited guest in the bedroom, you better not be from London, or else you’ll have a nickname for life as a result.”