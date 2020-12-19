Aycliffe Business Park’s LED Supply & Fit has supported the Salvation Army’s drive to provide Christmas gifts for children who might otherwise have nothing to open on Christmas morning.

A mother herself, Stephanie Lane, director of LED Supply & Fit was inspired to get involved with the campaign after hearing that fewer companies were taking part due to Covid. That, combined with the effect that this year has had on so many people, spurred her into action.

Stephanie said: “The campaign has been running for a number of years, but I hadn’t heard about it on the radio this year. I decided to look into it, discovered that fewer companies were getting behind it and wanted to help. I couldn’t bear the thought of any child not having a present on Christmas Day.

LED Supply & Fit and G & B Electrical Contractors both contributed, and Steph contacted both the leadership team of the business park and local newspaper to spread the word. It was also shared across social media.

Steph continued: “Newton Press shared the appeal in the paper which caught the eye of many local people who were just so generous. We had people bringing in all sorts of toys, treats and even some beautiful hand knitted hats. We’re so grateful to everyone for their support.”

Darryn and Karen Hook, church leaders from Sanctuary 21 in Durham, a Salvation Army church, collected the items ready to distribute within the local communities of Newton Aycliffe and Shildon.

Darryn said: “We’re so grateful to the businesses and individuals who have worked so hard to bring this together, both right here at LED Supply & Fit and across the country. After one of the most difficult years in many people’s living memory, these donations will make a profound difference to people who might have faced the prospect of a Christmas Day filled with nothing.”

LED Supply & Fit would like to thank Gary Rudd, managing director of G & B Electrical Contractors for his donation, Newton Press and Aycliffe Business Park for raising awareness of the campaign, Amy Lowes from LED Supply & Fit for collating and organising the donations, and the local people who donated so generously.

Stephanie concluded: “We are already planning to be involved with the campaign next year – I want to help ensure that every child has a present to open at Christmas. In 2021 we’ll start earlier; I’d love to see us collect twice as many gifts and be able to help an even greater number of families.”

For more information on LED Supply & Fit, see: https://www.ledsupplyandfit.co.uk/