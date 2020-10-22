Azets, the fast-growing accountancy firm previously known as Baldwins across the North East of England, has maintained a long-standing tradition of investing in the next generation of talent with the appointment of 3 graduates and 3 apprentices.

The new recruits will be based in the Durham and Wynyard offices but will undertake training across all Azets offices in the North East and will play an important role in the ongoing expansion of the business.

Nicole Humphrey, Georgia Smithson, Jasmine Sharpe have joined as part of the annual graduate recruitment programme, whilst Caitlin Hunt, Joseph Wheatley and Chole Heslop have joined as apprentices.

Joanne Regan, Managing Partner of the Wynyard office of Azets, which has just been voted the UK’s best accountancy firm by leading Finance Directors, said: “Investing in new talent is a priority for the business and we are delighted to be welcoming our new trainees. We are facing unprecedented challenges, but it is essential that we take the long view and continue to attract young people into the profession. The accountancy profession is facing significant change with a rapid move to the digitisation of services and service delivery. Attracting and developing new talent is essential and we were determined to support the next generation of local talent rather than react to Covid by deferring the intake for a year or more.”

Paul Topham, Managing Partner of the Durham office said ““We have ambitious plans to expand the business and now as part of the Azets Group will be able to provide clients with access to an extensive range of digitally-led services, expertise and resources, including the Group’s proprietary digital workplace technology “CoZone”. “There has probably never been a more exciting time to start a career in accountancy and our new recruits will be joining a mobile, progressive accountancy business that will give them access to outstanding career opportunities.”

Across the UK Azets has recruited 143 graduates and apprentices.