Cycling, which has been on the rise since the end of lockdown, should be comfortable and elegant.

Citroën offers two models of “Rider The Citroënist by Martone” – bikes with functionality and style.

New “Woman Rider The Citroënist by Martone” comes with a basket and is designed for everyday life.

Since the end of confinement, cycling has taken off in terms of popularity and is settling in as an alternative to public transport – not only in towns and cities, but also in rural areas. It is an alternative means of mobility that should always be practical and stylish.

First came “Rider The Citroënist by Martone” in the spring of 2019, a model designed for men and a bike defined by the know-how and passion for “chic mobility” of Martone Cycling.

Now Citroën presents a new model, for women: “Woman Rider The Citroënist by Martone”. Designed both for everyday life and for leisure, “Woman Rider The Citroënist by Martone” features a basket integrated onto the handlebars, which is ideal for transporting small objects.

The frames of the two bikes are fabricated from an alloy of steel and aluminium, and weighs just 12 kg. The white colour contrasts with the black wheels (700 mm x 32 mm) and their puncture resistant tyres, and the stainless steel rims. The premium three-speed gear assembly is manufactured by Sturmey Archer, allowing riders to pedal smoothly at all times. Both bikes also stand out with their red chains – a detail specific to Martone models.

The Citroënist logo appears on the saddle and the crossbar (alongside the Martone logo). The Citroën Origins logo – created for Citroën’s centenary in 2019 – is proudly displayed on the front of the frame underneath the handlebar. The men’s model is available in two sizes (52 and 56 cm) and the women’s model comes in one size (44 cm).

“Rider The Citroënist by Martone” and “Woman Rider The Citroënist by Martone” can be purchased online via the Citroën Lifestyle e-store: https://lifestyle.citroen.com/ at a price of 950 euros and 980 euros respectively.