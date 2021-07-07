North East technology specialists Advantex has secured over £1 million worth of new contracts to supply ICT equipment and connectivity services to several schools across the North of England.

The work has been awarded by national construction firm Galliford Try under several schemes, including the Priority School Building Programme (PSBP), andcomes as Advantex sees continued demand from the construction sector for its turn-key ICT services despite the impact of the pandemic.

PSBP reflects the government’s approach to public private partnerships and forms part of its long-term commitment to a national school rebuilding programme, which is seeing billions of pounds pumped into improving education provision over 10 years.

Under the scheme, three schools in Yorkshire – Armthorpe Academy and Ash Hill Academy in Doncaster, and Leeds’ Guiseley School – are being equipped by Advantex with new networks and switching kit, wireless telecommunications and audio-visual systems.

Outside of the PSBP scheme, Advantex’s work at East Leeds Academy in conjunction with Leeds LEP (Local Education Partnership) on behalf of Leeds City Council is ongoing, while its engineers have completed similar installation work at Carlisle’s St John Henry Newman Catholic School.

The IT investment will enable thousands of staff and pupils to benefit from easy-to-use education technology to improve their classroom studies and connect safely and securely to superfast broadband services, in line with DfE guidelines.

Currently employing 50 people and targeting a £6 million turnover in 2021, Follingsby Park-based Advantex is reaping current success on the back of new product introductions and investment in a highly skilled workforce.

Its work in the education sector as well as providing key worker support services such as cloud-based services and internet connectivity during the pandemic, has contributed to a strong performance in the last 12 months.

Stephen O’Connell, sales and marketing director, said: “We are continuing to develop our partnership with Galliford Try on this and other schools’ projects. This latest work reflects how we help them to deliver effective and time critical solutions, which comply with the Department of Education’s IT framework.”

Jeremy Barnett, operations director at Galliford Try, said: “We are delighted to have awarded Advantex this latest round of schools contracts. They have built a reputation in education IT provision and continue to impress with their expertise and added value approach. Furthermore, it’s easier to have one supplier managing the IT development and delivery programme.”