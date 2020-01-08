People with fair or poor credit ratings might be able to get approved for unsecured loans provided they have steady earnings and very few debts. The ones with perfect credit ratings will generally be provided with an interest rate that is generally offer guideed on secured loans – that is quite low.

Apart from these, there are other important requirements that also need to be fulfilled when going for loans. The borrowers of such loans need to be at least eighteen years of age; serve as a legal resident of the country and have an active and valid account in the bank. These are things that suffice your ability to go for a small unsecured loan despite your bad credit situation.

How Loan Brokers Can Help You?

It is not very easy to qualify for unsecured loans for people who have a bad credit score. Nevertheless, problems might still come up for even bad credit individuals. They might have to make payments for repairs; cover tax bills or consolidate debts. In situations when borrowers cannot pledge their homes as collateral, the only way to borrow required cash is by going for an unsecured loan.

As has already been pointed out, getting an unsecured loan is not a very easy thing to do and therefore, you must always consider taking the services of a broker if you want to avail such loans. Brokers make it easier for borrowers to take unsecured loans despite their bad credit situations.

Experienced and knowledgeable brokers pay great attention to filling in the application form for an unsecured loan. Post this, they also review the filled in application forms carefully. They work on behalf of their clients and help them find some really good options.

Personal Loans and Bad Credit

For people with not-so-good credit, it is important to have a clear understanding of the fact that they have very limited options when it comes to getting loans. It is also important for them to understand that they will not be presented with many attractive options when it comes to borrowing money. However, they will surely have acceptable solutions.

So, if you are really in need of money but your bad credit is hindering you from approaching a lender directly, simply pick the right broker who will help you in moving on from one option to another. It is ultimately your broker who will help you out in finding the right loan and in helping you get back to your financial stability all over again.

It is to be noted that in some cases, borrowers have ended up spending more on interest and fees for the loans than the amount they had borrowed. Therefore, it is important for you to be very careful as a bad credit borrower.

Are There Any Advantages of Borrowing a Bad Credit Loan?

There are a few advantages of borrowing a loan if you have a credit history that’s in a state of mess. Whenever you take out a loan, the lender sends every information to the Credit Reference Agencies. Your repayment date, time, the amount that you deposit – everything is recorded to add the details in your credit history. So, when you start making regular payments on time and in full, your credit score improves. Please bear in mind that this is not an overnight journey. It will take a lot of patience, discipline and determination to rebuild and boost your credit score.

Another major benefit is if you repay the loan completely without any defaults, then the next time, you apply for a loan, the lender may consider your profile as they will see that you have successfully paid off the previous one even if you had a credit score that was not perfect. A credit score is an important deciding factor for the loan but it is not the only deciding factor for loan approval.

What Are Some Alternatives to Bad Credit Loan?

If you are sceptical about your repayment behaviour, it’s better not to take out loans from any private lender. There are a few other alternatives that you may consider if you have a bad credit score:

1. Credit Card

If you already have a credit card and there is a sufficient amount of credit left to be used, you may rely on your card for your expenses. But remember, the interest charges levied on the credit card is high. Therefore, look for credit cards that offer 0% interest – that means you have to make the repayment of the total amount used within a set timeframe beyond which interest will be levied.

2. Friends & Family

You can ask your friends and family for helping you out during a financial crunch. Discuss your problem with them and try to find out a solution. Promise them to repay the amount when you can and ensure that you pay them the money when you have promised. When you borrow from your closed ones, there is one major benefit – that is – if you, for some reason, delay making the payment on the agreed date – your credit score will not be damaged.

3. Ask your Employer

Depending on your terms with your employer, you may ask them for an advance. Sit with them and talk through your financial difficulties. Frame a repayment schedule that suits both of you, only if your employer agrees to help you. They may deduct your salary every month for a set amount as agreed by both of you or the repayment must be done as per the payment mode decided by the employer. This is sometimes known as Payday Advance.

Bottom Line

A credit score reflects your personal finance management. In short, it talks about your financial behaviour. You need to build and maintain a good credit score to receive loan offers with a low-interest rate. You have to be consistent and disciplined about your relationship with credit if you really want to improve your credit score. There are a lot of private lenders who will offer you a loan at a slightly higher rate of interest. Some lenders may require you to put up your asset as collateral, while some may need you to present a co-signor, and some may not need any collateral or co-signor. Choose your lender carefully according to your current situations to tide over the waves of financial stress.