Latest title from BAFTA award-winning studio is coming this winter to iOS, MacOS, tvOS, PC and console

21 July – ustwo games has announced its next game, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure! Revealed last night during the Summer Games Fest Day of the Devs showcase, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure explores how we can make a difference, together. The game is coming this winter to iOS, MacOS, tvOS, PC, and console.

Alba: AWA is developed by a core team of 25 developers, but is also a deeply personal story. The game is inspired by the team’s love of nature and their own fond memories of childhood summers in the Mediterranean.

Watch the teaser trailer: https://youtu.be/rqO0CQDNGxM

Follow on social: @wildlifealba

Visit the website: www.albawildlife.com