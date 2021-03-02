The Bannatyne Hotel in Darlington opened its doors on March 1st to provide accommodation for key workers and essential travellers.

The hotel will offer Covid-safe accommodation, with room-service breakfast and dinner, for people who need to travel to carry out their important roles.

The Bannatyne Hotel in Durham is already open for those legally allowed to travel.

John Price, general manager at the Bannatyne Hotel Darlington, said: “We are pleased to be able to open for guests who need accommodation due to the nature of their essential work.

“Guests staying at the hotel when it could open last year gave excellent feedback about the safety procedures in place, and we are confident everything is in place to offer a Covid secure environment.

“We hope that it won’t be too much longer before we are able to reopen fully and welcome back old friends and new guests.”

Duncan Bannatyne’s signature hotel, Bannatyne Hotel Darlington is a stunning Grade II listed Georgian town house where the grandeur and warmth of a historic past, meets contemporary convenience and style.