The Bannatyne Group has opened a health club in Leeds after signing a new lease on the former Virgin Active club at Cardigan Fields.

The club has already undergone a makeover with further investment planned in the future.

It offers an extensive gym floor, with state-of-the-art Technogym Skill Line equipment now in place and a full class timetable, both in club or on-demand via the Bannatyne App. The health club also boasts a luxurious pool, spa bath, sauna, and steam room.

It is the Group’s third club within the West Yorkshire Combined Authority area, joining Cookridge Hall and Wakefield.

Duncan Bannatyne said: “Our new lease on the former Virgin Active club at Cardigan Fields, Leeds represents a significant investment by the Bannatyne Group and demonstrates our confidence in the vibrant West Yorkshire economy.

“My company has successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic and three lockdowns. A combination of attention to detail, regular engagement with members and prudent financial management has ensured we are in a position to resume our ambitious expansion plans.

“I would like to personally welcome current members to the Bannatyne family and encourage anyone looking for an excellent health club in Leeds to visit Cardigan Fields and see what is on offer.”