Bannatyne health clubs across the country are gearing up to offer members the best possible ‘restart’ on their return to exercising following the long closure during lockdown.

Oliver Cox, head of fitness programming at The Bannatyne Group, and his team have been working on a number of initiatives to support members on their return, including programmes based on each individual’s aims and free InBody assessments to monitor their progress.

He said: “Bannatyne health clubs will be offering all members the opportunity to take part in ‘Start Smart’, to help ease them back into exercise and create an effective and long-lasting health and fitness journey with expert advice and guidance throughout their membership.

“Our Start Smart programme enables our fitness professionals to build an exercise routine around a detailed analysis of each individual’s current physical condition established from three initial health assessments that look into body composition, heart health and movement capability.

“It’s not just the support of the fitness professionals that can have a positive impact, it is equally important to highlight the power of the club communities.

“The social aspect of a health club or gym shouldn’t be underestimated, even though we are still observing social distancing, and other Covid safe procedures, the camaraderie and encouragement of training with other people is a real boost.

“It is really important that we get back to supporting both our physical and mental health, in a way that offers maximum results.”