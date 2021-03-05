The Bannatyne Health Club and Spas in the North East* are ready to welcome back members on 12 April following the announcement of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown.

The company undertook an extensive assessment of the COVID-19 infection risk to members and staff prior to reopening last year and made changes to its working practices to reduce the risk as far as practicable and deliver first class, professional services.

The clubs will not be operating a booking system for gym or pools, as the health club has sufficient space and The Bannatyne Group has calculated the maximum number of members it can accommodate safely. The team will be monitoring attendance and has a booking system on standby, ready to use if needed.

Covid secure procedures include:

Compulsory wearing of face masks in the clubs except when exercising

Hand sanitising stations

Enhanced cleaning procedures

Cashless transactions using contactless payment or the Bannatyne 360 wristband

Equipment and CV machines has been spaced to achieve social distancing and prominent floor markings on the gym floor to remind members about ‘’working out’’ safely

Water fountains will be out of use and members are advised to bring their own water/drink

All dining and cafe bar tables will be appropriately spaced to maintain social distancing

Some lockers will be out of action, together with some showers in order that social distancing is achieved in these areas

Members are advised to arrive ‘gym ready’ to avoid too many people in changing rooms

A team member will carry out periodic headcount checks in the pool area, which may result in some people being asked to wait in the changing areas for a few minutes, at busy times, until a space becomes available

Spas will also carry out the tried and tested Covid safety measures put in place in 2020

Ken Campling, chief financial officer of The Bannatyne Group, said: “It is tremendous news that we can welcome members back to our North East clubs in April.

“It has been a long and difficult twelve months but there is finally light at the end of the tunnel. It is disappointing that classes cannot take place, but we hope that they will resume before too long.

“All our clubs have robust Covid safety measures in place, above the recommendations of UK Active. However, there are other concerns we are going to be working hard to support members with, including the risk of injury after many months away from the gym, and we will be announcing some exciting initiatives over the next few weeks.”

* Darlington, Durham, Ingleby Barwick, Coulby Newham, Chester le Street