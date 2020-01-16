The Bannatyne health club in Coulby Newham helped to contributed more than 5,000 toys and gifts for children whose circumstances meant they may not enjoy the happiest of Christmases.

The donations were distributed to those most in need through partnerships with local charities, hospitals and hospices.

Members were asked to bring a present, for the Thornaby Food Bank, in exchange for a day pass for a friend at the health club.

Adrian Worsley, national operations manager at The Bannatyne Group, said: “This was a fantastic effort from our members and so many children woke up on Christmas morning with presents they may not have received otherwise.

“Our club is at the very heart of the communities and linking with a local organisation to distribute the gifts meant that local children benefitted for members’ generosity.”