The Bannatyne Spa in Darlington is welcoming an experienced industry professional as its new Spa Manager.

Samantha Tyerman, 33, has worked in the spa industry for 11 years and is a familiar face to the spa, based on Haughton Road.

Samantha joined Bannatyne Spa Darlington in 2018 as a spa therapist and progressed to senior spa therapist. She then spent 18 months at a skin clinic in Stockton before returning to Bannatyne Darlington as Spa Manager.

When not at work, Samantha enjoys spending time with her ten-year-old daughter, Olivia, and partner of 13 years, Andrew, who she is marrying next year.

Samantha said: “It feels great to be back at the Darlington spa and I’m looking forward to welcoming some familiar faces.

“It has been a difficult time for the industry recently, but I’m relieved that we can now finally offer all our treatments and get the buzz back into the spa.

I am planning to highlight all the beauty treatments we offer, as a lot of people do not realise how much we do, including waxing and nails. I am also looking forward to building the team and making the spa our little work home!

“We have had great feedback from clients and staff about our health and safety measures, and the team is looking forward to getting stuck in and embracing the new ‘normal’.”