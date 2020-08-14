FC Barcelona’s 2020-21 away kit is inspired by the electric atmosphere of Barcelona by night. When the sun goes down, the avenues of the Catalan capital come alive, bringing energy and light to the darkened city blocks.

It is the club’s first black away kit since the 2011-12 season. “Black and gold go really well together and the kit looks really sharp,” says defender Gerard Piqué. “It has been a few years since we have had black, so it’s a nice change to have it back.”

Black from head to toe — jersey, shorts and socks — the kit features a number of contemporary details. A golden Nike Swoosh, club crest and sponsor’s logo light up the front of the jersey, with the embroidered crest and Swoosh standing out thanks to an elevated trim.

“The energy on the ground in Barcelona is hard to match, as is its passion for the football club,” says Scott Munson, VP, Nike Football Apparel. “I think these colors work really well to create a clean look that will have that crossover appeal and make it popular in the streets that inspired it.”

A two-tone gold and black V-neck collar and custom rib trim on the sleeves give the jersey a superior feel. A gold squad number, Swoosh and crest feature on the black shorts, while the word “Barça” and a Swoosh appear midway up the front of the socks.

The 2020-21 FC Barcelona away kit is available July 31 on nike.com.