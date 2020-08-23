Students in Barnard Castle who missed four months of school life are raring to join the Sixth Form after success in their GCSEs.

The enthusiastic pupils from Barnard Castle School are eager to get back and enjoy everything the school has to offer after missing out on the final weeks of Year 11.

Sam Dolby was the school’s top performing student in the GCSEs with nine grade 9s and one grade 7.

Sam said: “I’m absolutely delighted with my results. I can’t wait to get back in September, make a positive start to my Sixth Form courses and enjoy new experiences at Barney.”

Other top performers at the school were Abdullahi Ali with four grade 9s, two 8s and four 7s; Elizabeth Burton who achieved one 9, three 8s, five 7s and one grade 6; Izzy Burgess with two 9s, three 8s and five 7s; and Ethan Swann who gained a grade 9, two 8s, six 7s and one grade 6.

Izzy, of Barnard Castle, who has combined her studies with playing under-17s netball for Leeds Rhinos, said: “The results were what I expected so I’m very happy. Our tutors and house mistress supported us and I’m definitely ready to get back.”

Izzy, who is staying on at Barnard Castle School to take A levels in chemistry, biology, geography and PE, added: “I did the Preparing for Sixth Form course with school which was helpful. I want to be busy again.”

Tony Jackson, Headmaster of Barnard Castle School, said: “We are extremely proud of all Barney pupils who received their GCSE results, under even more extraordinary circumstances.

“We continue to support our students remotely and offer advice and encouragement as they prepare to enter the next stages of their lives.

“We look forward to welcoming the newest intake of students to our thriving Sixth Form Centre next month, especially those new to Barney, and endeavour to ensure that, following this exceptional period of their lives, they have the best possible opportunity to thrive at Barney and beyond.”