Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes North East, is continuing to support the communities in which it builds by launching a Christmas initiative to help combat loneliness among Yarm’s elderly over the festive period.

The housebuilder teamed up with pupils from local Christ the King Catholic Primary School to write Christmas letters of well-wishes for the residents at neighbouring Ayresome Court Care Home, close to Barratt Homes’ Leven Woods development in Yarm. The partnership aims to put a smile on the faces of those who have spent the majority of the year away from their loved ones.

With new research by Age UK stating that 6.4 million people aged 70 and over are worried about the effect that COVID-19 is having on their lives, the campaign was launched in response to what has been a particularly difficult year for elderly people across the region.

On receiving the letters, Elizabeth Robinson, Home Manager at Ayresome Court Care Home, which is part of Akari Care, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has kept so many families apart this year, and has had a huge effect on wellbeing. Loneliness is something that has affected so many of our residents, especially at this time of year when they haven’t been able to see their friends and families as often as they usually would.

“The residents all loved reading the letters from the children of Christ the King Catholic Primary School and we’re really grateful to Barratt Homes North East for arranging this, it was definitely a much-needed morale boost this year!”

Gill Hurst, Sales Manager at nearby Barratt Homes’ Leven Woods development in Yarm, commented: “It was a pleasure to be able to connect with a local primary school and get the children thinking creatively and writing personal letters to residents at a nearby care home. We understand how difficult it has been for older people, the struggles that they face and how loneliness can affect them, and we wanted to offer our support. On top of this, we know it is so important that we continue to help our communities around us over the Christmas period and beyond. We’d like to thank both the primary school and the care home for taking

the time to get involved in this wonderful activity!”