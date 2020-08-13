The return of the NBA and WNBA is set to begin in Florida, where Orlando and Bradenton will host condensed regular seasons before playoff basketball kicks off, eventually crowning a league champion. A number of Nike Basketball silhouettes will hit the court in fresh colorways, from special editions of the LEBRON 17 to new renditions of the KYRIE 3 Low to more Gatorade flavors of the PG4.

LEBRON 17 Graffiti, Cold Blue and Fire Red

Blue and red variations of the LEBRON 17 Graffiti release July 28 on SNKRS in North America.

LEBRON 17 Low Titan

The collaborative colorway with the Manila-based basketball concept store, featuring symbols and logos that represent Titan’s 10-year history, releases August 8 in North America.

KYRIE 3 Low, Eclipse and Inner Harmony

The KYRIE Low 3 Eclipse strikes a tonal balance between night and day, with intricate patterns on the toe and strap and a yellow emblem on the heel. The Inner Harmony colorway pairs a tranquil sunrise gradient with hieroglyphic symbols that speak to Irving’s fascination with the mysterious. The Eclipse colorway releases in North America in August; the Inner Harmony colorway releases in September.

KD13 Nike Nationals

Continuing the KD line’s tradition of recognizing the summertime tournament, this KD13 features glossy gold detailing in the upper’s gridded pattern, the heel wings and the upper half of the Nike Swoosh, brought together through bright blue stitching. The KD Nike Nationals releases July 30 in North America.

PG4 Gatorade

The PG and GX logos cover the semi-translucent upper, arriving in both green and orange for additional takes on Gatorade drink flavors. Beneath the mesh overlays of the PG4 are more pops of orange, visible through the heel counter and on the laces. The orange colorway releases August 8 on SNKRS in North America. The green colorway releases July 31 in North America.

PG4 PCG2

A cool-blue version of the outdoor-inspired colorway, the PG4 PCG2 releases in September.

Zoom Freak 2, White Cement

The Zoom Freak 2 colorway is inspired by the four-mile concrete trek that Antetokounmpo would regularly make as a youth from his Sepolia neighborhood in Athens to the gym for practice. The colorway releases October 1 in North America.

Zoom BB NXT

The non-signature performance silhouette from Nike Basketball arrives in a red mesh upper and a navy circular outsole pattern. The shoe releases in August.